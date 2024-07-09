OnPath Credit Union Announces New Business Development Team

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — As part of its merger with Louisiana Federal Credit Union, OnPath Credit Union announced a new business development team.

The newly combined team will focus on member growth and engagement, with a focus on growing new members, increasing access to checking, loans, and savings, and building relationships with community business partners in Orleans, Jefferson, St Tammany, Tangipahoa, St Charles, Terrebonne, St John, St James, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafourche, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Helena and West Feliciana parishes.

“Anytime you can gather this much incredible talent in one organization, it’s a reason to get excited,” says Candace Washington Theodore, senior vice president of member engagement for OnPath Credit Union. “This team brings over 75 years of combined experience in credit unions and customer service. They are essential to our success, driving growth and helping us deliver exceptional service to our members.”

The new OnPath Business Development team includes:

Kim Bourgeois, Regional Director of Business Development

Kim is a seasoned credit union professional with nearly 20 years of experience in business development and community outreach. She has built strong relationships and provided financial wellness benefits and resources to employee groups across Southeast Louisiana. Kim oversees the Business Development team and represents the credit union in numerous business and community organizations. She holds certifications as a Credit Union Business Development Professional (CUBDP) and Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC).

Liz Glaser Broekman, Regional Director of Business Development

With 15 years of experience in the financial industry, she has excelled in business development and sales, creating programs for entrepreneurs to learn, network, and market. Liz oversees the Business Development team in Orleans, Jefferson, and Lafourche parishes. She serves on the Board of Trustees for Ursuline Academy, the Board of Directors for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, and BRAVO, and is the Vice President of the Kenner Business Association. In her prior experience, Liz developed and directed the P.O.W.E.R. program for Fidelity Bank.

Jennifer Buras, Senior Business Development Associate

With over 20 years of experience in customer service, Jennifer truly has a passion for helping people. Her core focus is always on the members and assisting them in achieving their goals, whether it’s building credit or buying their dream house. Jennifer holds designations as a Credit Union Business Development Professional (CUBDP) and Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC).

Sandra (Sandi) Lambert, Business Development Associate

Sandi joined the Louisiana FCU team in 1998 and has spent the past 24 years building relationships and helping the employees of the Select Employer Groups she serves in the River Parish Region. She prides herself on sharing financial wellness and education resources with people of all ages. Sandi holds the Credit Union Business Development Professional (CUBDP) and Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC) designation.

Monty Buckles, Business Development Associate

For 22 years, Monty has combined his appreciation for business with a passion for helping people achieve their financial wellness goals in the credit union industry, focusing on members in the Ascension Parish market. He has served as an Ambassador with the Ascension Chamber of Commerce and dedicates his time to serving on the board and volunteering for many nonprofit and community organizations. In 2019, Monty earned his Credit Union Business Development Professional Certification (CUBDP), and in 2020, he achieved his Credit Union Financial Counseling designation (CCUFC).

Ashliegh Daigle, Business Development Associate

Ashliegh has 17 years of experience in sales and marketing and joined the Business Development team in 2022. She is passionate about helping people achieve their financial goals, serving as the personal banker for select employee groups and community partners in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. Ashliegh holds a certification as a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC).

Caroline Bickford, Business Development Associate

Caroline has over six years of experience in finance. She joined OnPath CU in 2021, starting out in the branch and most recently joining the Business Development team. Her passion is helping members with exceptional customer service, problem-solving, and crafting personalized life plans. Caroline is also a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor (CCUFC).