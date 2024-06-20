Online Optimism Named One of Inc.’s Best Workplaces

NEW ORLEANS — Online Optimism has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured on Inc.com, the list measures American companies that have created “exceptional workplaces and company cultures.”

Online Optimism has created digital marketing campaigns for more than 125 different organizations across the U.S. and has launched over 100 websites in over a decade of doing business.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Online Optimism is only one of three companies headquartered in Louisiana to make the 2024 list.

“Our commitment to our employees comes first,” CEO Flynn Zaiger said in a press release. “In an industry known for job-hoppers, we strive to build an agency where people feel that they don’t just have a job, but a long-lasting career.”

“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. Editor-In-Chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

Online Optimism, a leading digital marketing agency that helps businesses with online marketing, was founded by CEO Flynn Zaiger in 2012. Its team has grown to include 19 “optimists” who hold certifications in Sprout Social, Google Analytics, Google Ads, and Bing Ads.