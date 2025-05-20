Online Optimism Announces People-Focused Rebrand

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Digital marketing agency Online Optimism announced a comprehensive brand evolution that launched this month. The refresh covers the entire visual brand for the agency, putting its team members front and center. Online Optimism is a New Orleans-based business founded in 2012 specializing in social media, SEO, WordPress, and digital advertising to deliver measurable results for clients nationwide.

Led by Design Director Claire Escobedo, the rebrand maintains Online Optimism’s signature warmth while introducing a more sophisticated visual identity. Having shaped the company’s visual direction for seven years—from intern to Design Director—Escobedo brings unique insight into how the brand should evolve while staying true to its roots.

“Keep It Human is one of our core values that drove this branding shift,” said Escobedo. “While maintaining our recognizable aesthetic, we’ve created a more mature visual system that matches our agency’s growth. Our new look emphasizes accessibility and usability while putting our team members front and center—because, at the end of the day, our people are what makes Online Optimism exceptional.”

The brand evolution includes:

A new logo and refined color palette meeting enhanced accessibility standards.

Streamlined visual elements and comprehensive brand guidelines, including specifications for the use of AI tools.

Website redesign featuring employees operating in both our New Orleans offices and at their work-from-home spaces.

“When Online Optimism started in 2012, we had a simple green logo and a lot of optimism,” said Flynn Zaiger, CEO of Online Optimism. “Since then, we’ve grown into a national agency and needed a visual identity that exuded the same sophistication and expertise that we show our clients. This rebrand reflects both who we are and who we aspire to be—an agency that puts people first, whether that’s our team members or our clients.”

The rebrand arrives as marketing agencies increasingly automate their services through artificial intelligence. Online Optimism has taken a different approach, strengthening its commitment to human expertise while thoughtfully integrating AI tools. The new brand guidelines include clear protocols for AI usage, ensuring technology enhances—rather than replaces—the agency’s signature human touch.

Read more about Online Optimism’s rebrand and see it in action here.

About Online Optimism

Online Optimism is a digital marketing agency founded in 2012 and headquartered in New Orleans that combines creative talent with data-driven strategies to deliver measurable results for clients nationwide. Specializing in social media, SEO, WordPress, and digital advertising, the agency maintains a people-first approach while embracing technological innovation. The rebrand is part of their promise to deliver marketing made personal.

For more information, visit onlineoptimism.com.