Real Estate

One Canal Place Under New Ownership

Corporate Realty’s Mike Siegel shares his thoughts on the transition

March 30, 2026   |By
One Canal Place
onecanalplace.com

NEW ORLEANS – As of Friday, March 27, One Canal Place — the 32-story, Class A office tower located at 365 Canal St. — has a new owner. For more than 30 years, One Canal Place has been owned by OCP Office Owner, LLC, a partnership formed by New York-based Loeb Partners Realty, LLC, and

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