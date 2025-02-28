On the Web

In less than two hours of installation, our platform can classify all road users – from private vehicles and public transportation to emergency services and pedestrians – and adjust signals in real time. This capability not only reduces travel times and CO₂ emissions but also significantly improves safety.

Tom Cooper, vice president, public sector at NoTraffic, a global company that uses an AI powered system to transform existing traffic signals into smart, cloud-connected hubs through the integration of plug-and-play AI sensors. The data collected by these sensors automatically reconfigures traffic signals and prioritizes emergency vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, and adjusts crosswalk countdowns to extend crossing times when necessary. The system was installed on Canal Street prior to the Super Bowl and New Orleans city officials are considering expanding its use.

“In times of uncertainty, the role of community foundations is to help provide nonprofits with the information and resources they need to thrive.”

Andy Kopplin, Greater New Orleans Foundation president and CEO, speaking about GNOF’s February launch of virtual workshops and training webinars, and the organization’s decision to speed up its annual grants processes and the payment of endowment distributions to make sure nonprofits have more available cash on-hand.

