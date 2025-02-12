Old Arabi Lighthouse Records and Books is a Beacon of Culture in St. Bernard Parish

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

ARABI, La. — In the heart of St. Bernard Parish and positioned just a short walk from the Mississippi River, Old Arabi Lighthouse Records and Books serves as a cultural hub that fosters community and creativity among residents and visitors. The shop offers a collection of curated records, books, and unique gifts. “One of my

ARABI, La. — In the heart of St. Bernard Parish and positioned just a short walk from the Mississippi River, Old Arabi Lighthouse Records and Books serves as a cultural hub that fosters community and creativity among residents and visitors. The shop offers a collection of curated records, books, and unique gifts.

“One of my main motivations in opening the shop was to create a community center where people could come and share their own creativity in a welcoming and supportive venue,” said Louie Maistros, co-owner with his wife, Izzy.

“We have a monthly poetry series at the shop, The Twisted River Poetry Series, hosted by poet Todd Cirillo. The series features readings from the cream of the New Orleans poetry scene, followed by open mic where anyone can get up and read a poem that they wrote,” Louie Maistros said.

"One of my favorite things about the shop is meeting a variety of people,” said Izzy Maistros. “I love hearing older folks reminisce and rediscover the music they loved growing up and seeing younger people discover new music and authors."

A veteran of the music retail industry since the 1980s, Louie Maistros previously owned Louie's Juke Joint on Lower Decatur Street during the 1990s. "Back then, vinyl was on its way out and CDs were becoming the standard. Many people sold me their vinyl collections at very low prices as they were transitioning to digital.” No one seemed to anticipate that vinyl would have a revival in the 2010s.

“We also have music open mics twice a month,” said Louie Maistros. “We’ve been told that our open mic is the best one in the New Orleans area because of the respect we pay to the performers.”

The venue also offers monthly free blues shows featuring Frenchie Moe and her acoustic trio. "I like to think of the store as a place to improve your mental health during troubling times,” said Louie Maistros. “We offer music, literature, friendship, and a place where you can express your creativity without pressure or stress."

Located at 234 Mehle Street, the Old Arabi Lighthouse Records and Books shop is on the ground floor of a building that has a rich history. Originally constructed as the base of a lighthouse, it was later converted into a belfry. In 1883, William Roy purchased the structure to establish the “St. Bernard Voice” newspaper. But the levee was deteriorating badly in 1912 and Roy was forced to relocate the building to its current site where it remained the newspaper's home for over a century.

In November 2019, Louie and Izzy Maistros purchased the building from Edwin Main Roy, Jr., grandson of the “Voice” founder William Roy, with the goal of preserving its legacy while breathing new life into it.

“When vinyl became popular again, it struck me that all those LPs I had in storage from my old store could be the starting point of a new store,” said Louie Maistros. “I also had a massive collection of books in storage. So, I began looking for a place to set up shop. I was looking for a property where I could house the shop and also my family – myself, my future-wife, Izzy, and my son, Booker. I told my real estate agent, ‘Find me something weird.’”

"We've lived in Arabi for about five years and absolutely love it,” added Izzy Maistros. “The building and location are perfect for the store and our family; we feel incredibly fortunate to be here. Our neighbors and the larger community have been incredibly welcoming and supportive, and sunsets on the levee nearby are breathtaking."

As for future plans, Louie Maistros intends to "keep on doing what we're doing and let things evolve naturally." He emphasized the organic growth of the community around the shop, stating, "I don't know what the future holds, but we're definitely aiming to grow the good thing that we have started."