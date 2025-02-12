Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Local Businesses

Old Arabi Lighthouse Records and Books is a Beacon of Culture in St. Bernard Parish

February 12, 2025   |By
Books
Photo by Booker Maistros.

ARABI, La. — In the heart of St. Bernard Parish and positioned just a short walk from the Mississippi River, Old Arabi Lighthouse Records and Books serves as a cultural hub that fosters community and creativity among residents and visitors. The shop offers a collection of curated records, books, and unique gifts. “One of my

Already an Insider? Log in

To continue reading this article...

Become an Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter