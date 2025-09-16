Oil & Gas Association President Emphasizes Jobs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA) President Tommy Faucheux outlined Louisiana’s potential for a prosperous future at Tulane University’s Future of Energy Forum this week, leading discussions that bridge innovation, policy and investment in one of the world’s most dynamic energy hubs.

Moderating the panel “Policy, Permits, and Progress: Navigating State and Federal Regulatory Regulations” and participating in the “Powering the Bayou State: Energy Investments Transforming Louisiana’s Future” panel, Faucheux points to facts outlined in LMOGA’s 2025 economic impact report on energy to detail the value Louisiana’s oil and gas energy foundation and diverse energy portfolio bring for generations of Louisiana families.

“Our proud energy workforce has a 100-year history as energy innovators. Louisiana’s oil workers drilled the first oil well just outside of Jennings in 1901, built the first offshore platform outside of Morgan City in 1947, and about 40 years ago, we were the first to inject carbon into oil wells to maximize extraction,” Faucheux said. “Today, LMOGA’s economic impact report shows energy contributes 25% to our state’s economy with even greater potential on the horizon. With our ‘all of the above’ energy strategy, Louisiana’s next generation of energy workers will continue building prosperous communities here at home and leading the energy economy worldwide.”

- Sponsors -

The Future of Energy Forum, held Sept. 10 – 12 on Tulane’s Uptown campus, featured more than 30 sessions with national industry leaders, researchers and policymakers examining how emerging technologies, regulatory frameworks and partnerships are reshaping the energy landscape. More than 100 speakers participated this year.

“We’re thrilled with the success and strong attendance at the second annual Tulane Future of Energy Forum,” said Kerry Stockwell, Tulane University Vice President of Government and Community Relations. “It’s been inspiring to see energy leaders from across the country share their valuable perspectives on the pressing challenges and exciting opportunities shaping the energy sector here in Louisiana and around the world.”

According to LMOGA’s 2025 economic impact report on energy, the oil and gas industry in Louisiana has significant direct, indirect and induced effects, including:

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

306,750 energy jobs , or 15% of the state’s total employment

, or 15% of the state’s total employment $25.5 billion in annual total statewide earnings , or 19% of total earnings

, or 19% of total earnings $77.7 billion added annually in total value, or 25% of Louisiana’s economy

added annually in total value, or 25% of Louisiana’s economy $974 million paid in specific taxes in fiscal year 2024 (FY24)

paid in specific taxes in fiscal year 2024 (FY24) $1.1 billion in local property taxes paid in FY24

in local property taxes paid in FY24 $3.48 billion, or 20.4% of FY24 state taxes, licenses and fees

For more information about LMOGA or to read the full economic impact report, visit www.lmoga.com.

About LMOGA

The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA), founded in 1923, is a trade association exclusively representing all sectors of the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana. LMOGA represents exploration and production, refining, transportation, marketing, and mid-stream companies as well as other firms in the fields of law, engineering, environment, financing, and government relations.