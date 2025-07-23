Oil & Gas Association Announces New Executive Director

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) has announced the addition of Ty Bofferding as executive director of public and government affairs. In this role, Bofferding will help lead LMOGA’s public and government affairs strategy to represent and promote Louisiana’s oil, natural gas and energy industry through effective engagement, communications and advocacy with the state legislature, local officials, the media and the public.

Bofferding is currently the senior advisor to Louisiana’s senior senator and member of the U.S Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). He also serves as communications director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Prior to that, Bofferding worked directly on energy issues and with Louisiana media as communications director for Senator Cassidy’s congressional and political operations.

“This is a dynamic time for the oil and natural gas, and energy industry in Louisiana. Ty’s experience in Washington D.C. and his knowledge of Louisiana will be an important asset to LMOGA members,” said LMOGA President Tommy Faucheux. “Working for a U.S. Senator from Louisiana means you understand the importance of Louisiana industry to the state and national economy. I am excited to welcome him to our team.”

“After nearly a decade working for Louisiana in the U.S. Senate, I am excited to join an organization and industry that is so crucial to the economic well-being of our state and country,” said Bofferding. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the job creators and the hundreds of thousands of workers that make up the oil, natural gas and energy industry here in Louisiana.”

Bofferding is a 2017 graduate of The George Washington University, Elliot School of International Affairs and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international affairs.

About The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA)

The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association (LMOGA), founded in 1923, is a trade association exclusively representing all sectors of the oil and gas industry operating in Louisiana and the Gulf of America. LMOGA represents exploration and production, refining, transportation, marketing, and mid-stream companies as well as other firms in the fields of law, engineering, environment, financing, and government relations.