Shohei Ohtani – Ohtani Partners With Chandler Bats. Photo provided by SASSO.

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani is partnering with Chandler Bats to develop a global line of baseball bats and training products, three months after Baton Rouge-based sports investment and operating company CoverFour acquired the bat manufacturer.

The partnership will combine Chandler’s wood bat manufacturing with Ohtani’s specifications for feel, balance and consistency. Ohtani will be directly involved in the vision, design and refinement of the products alongside Chandler’s craftsmen, engineers and product development team.

The deal follows CoverFour’s June acquisition of Chandler, the Baton Rouge company’s first publicly announced acquisition. CoverFour said at the time that its plans for Chandler included athlete-led product innovation, expanded manufacturing capacity, growth in direct-to-consumer and retail sales and international expansion.

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“The objective is not simply to make more bats,” said Chandler CEO Ben Chase. “We strive to build a premium performance line that establishes a new benchmark for what players should expect from their equipment.”

CoverFour is led by CEO Joe Lawrence, a former professional baseball player and co-founder of Baton Rouge-based Marucci Sports. The company focuses on acquiring and growing athletic brands and provides shared resources across product development, manufacturing and go-to-market strategy.

Baton Rouge Acquisition Sets Stage for Growth

The Ohtani partnership reflects several elements of the growth strategy CoverFour outlined when it acquired Chandler, including athlete involvement in product development and expansion into international markets.

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The collection will begin in the coming weeks with a limited release of 1,000 SO17.4 wood bats, a model built to Ohtani’s exact game specifications. Of those, 500 will be reserved for the Japanese market, while the remaining 500 will be released as the World Edition.

Each limited-edition bat will include PSA authentication, a certificate of authenticity and individual serial numbering. Chandler plans to expand the product line over time into composite and aluminum bats for amateur players, training tools and youth models.

“I’m looking forward to creating something truly different, bats and training tools that reflect how I think about the game and preparation,” said Shohei Ohtani. “Chandler is the perfect company to partner with because of their focus on detail, innovation, and quality. Together, we want to provide players of all ages with products built to help them perform at their highest level.”

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The partnership is intended to serve as a long-term global platform spanning wood, aluminum and composite bats, with additional products and international expansion planned over time.

Those interested can sign up at ChandlerBats.com/SO17 to be notified when the SO17.4 Limited Edition becomes available.