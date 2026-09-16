OCSM Offers Mental Health Resources Online

METAIRIE, La. — OCSM Sports Performance is offering a free online series focused on mental performance and well-being for athletes following its fifth annual Mental Health Week, held Sept. 7 through 11.

The five-day program covered stress, sleep, performance anxiety, burnout and nutrition. The resources remain available online and can be accessed from anywhere, with no gym required.

Owner and Performance Director Robert Reichert Jr., CSCS, organized the program around three daily focuses: Mind, Body and Soul. As part of the initiative, OCSM closed its Metairie facility for the week, suspending classes and training sessions and giving its staff time away from the gym.

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The annual Mental Health Week started with OCSM’s own staff.

“Adults don’t get a week off from life, ever,” said Reichert. “So I gave my staff the week off to invest in themselves and their families.”

Closing the gym gave Reichert, his wife and co-owner Lauren, and the rest of the OCSM team a genuine reset, a full week away from the facility to focus on their own well-being before returning to train the athletes who count on them.

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For OCSM’s athletes, the idea evolved into something different: a chance to step away from the weight room and put real time into mental performance training, an area Reichert says gets limited attention compared to physical conditioning.

“We are always lifting and running,” he said, “but we don’t spend enough time, ever, on the mental performance side of training.”

Each day paired an expert conversation on topics such as stress, performance anxiety and nutrition with a no-equipment workout and journal prompts. The resources are intended for athletes to revisit and incorporate into their training and routines.

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This year’s lineup included Andrea Espinoza, M.D., of the Orthopedic Center for Sports Medicine, a pulmonologist and lifestyle medicine specialist, on stress and sleep; Ellevate Volleyball Academy coach Sara Powers on performance anxiety and burnout; sports dietitian Tavis Piatolly, formerly with the New Orleans Saints and Tulane Athletics, on fueling without the noise; and a Friday panel of five OCSM coaches answering questions submitted throughout the week.

OCSM keeps the full series online year-round by design. Reichert wants the resources available whenever someone needs them, not just during the one week they were released. The series is free and available anytime at ocsmsportsperformance.com.

OCSM’s coaches are strength and conditioning and sports performance specialists, not mental health professionals, which is why the Mind segments lean on outside experts rather than in-house advice.

The gym trains young athletes across a range of sports and skill levels. Mental Health Week is intended to provide resources addressing the mental side of athletic performance, and Reichert said he wants it to reach beyond OCSM’s own athletes.

“We want anyone in this city and beyond who finds it, to be able to use this to improve their life or their current situation,” he said.

It’s also, he added, one of the clearest examples of OCSM’s motto in action: “Be better than you were yesterday.”

About OCSM Sports Performance

Founded in 2020, OCSM Sports Performance is a Metairie-based training facility offering private sessions, small group training and multi-sport athletic development for athletes from youth through professional levels. Led by Robert Reichert Jr., a CSCS-certified coach with more than 15 years of coaching experience, including nine years as a strength and conditioning coach with the Miami Marlins, OCSM has trained more than 1,000 athletes, with many advancing to college sports and several reaching professional competition.