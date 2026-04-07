BATON ROUGE, La (press release) – On Saturday, March 28, The Lipsey Family Foundation hosted Fais Do Donate , a community fundraiser for the Ochsner Transplant Institute , at the Live Oak Arabian Arena in Baton Rouge. Inspired by the traditional French phrase for a lively Cajun dance party, the event brought community members together to enjoy local cuisine, live music and interactive experiences. More importantly, the gathering successfully raised funds to support life-saving transplant care and promote the vital importance of organ donation.

Transforming lives through innovation and compassion

All proceeds from the celebration directly benefit the Ochsner Transplant Institute, fueling its mission to deliver expert, compassionate care using cutting-edge technology. These vital funds drive transplant innovations saving lives today, such as the organ pumping center, Louisiana’s only in-house organ perfusion system, designed to sustain donor organs outside the body before transplantation. This groundbreaking system optimizes organ health, enhances patient outcomes, and has already saved 28 lives in 2026. Every dollar raised strengthens Ochsner’s commitment to advancing care and redefining possibilities for transplant patients.

The life-saving impact of living donors

Choosing to become a living donor is a profound act of generosity that greatly reduces wait times and offers better match compatibility for patients in need. The Ochsner Transplant Institute leads the state with the only living donor liver transplant program in Louisiana, alongside a highly successful living donor kidney program. Educating the public about these opportunities remains a top priority, as expanding the registry gives every patient the best chance at a new, healthy life.

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“The generosity of living donors is extraordinary,” said Ari Cohen, MD, director, Ochsner Transplant Institute. “Their selfless acts save lives and give hope to those awaiting a second chance. We are immensely grateful for the support and dedication of our community in championing this cause. Additionally, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to The Lipsey Family Foundation for their unwavering commitment and generosity. Their support empowers our mission, transforming lives and strengthening the promise of a brighter future for so many.”

About the Ochsner Transplant Institute

The Ochsner Transplant Institute, located in New Orleans, is a recognized national leader in organ transplant surgery. The Institute combines unmatched clinical expertise, innovation and compassion to deliver world-class outcomes. It offers shorter wait times and a patient-centered approach to liver, kidney, pancreas, lung, and heart transplants, ensuring every patient has access to the highest quality of care.

As the most active transplant center in the Gulf South, the Ochsner Transplant Institute remains dedicated to providing expert management of health through innovation and compassionate care. The success of this event highlights the power of community engagement in taking an active role in health outcomes.

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Learn more about living donors and transplant services at Ochsner by visiting Ochsner Transplant Institute | Ochsner Health