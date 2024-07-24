Ochsner’s $10M Fund Will Support Entrepreneurs and Early-Stage Businesses

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Ventures has announced the creation of the Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund, a $10 million fund for investments in early-stage, innovative health and health-adjacent companies in Louisiana. The fund is a partnership between Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest nonprofit health system, and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), a program of the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund aims to identify and invest in venture and seed-stage health companies that are headquartered or have a meaningful nexus in Louisiana. The fund will make equity investments in companies whose innovations will improve the health of Louisianans and the experience of healthcare professionals across the industry. Priority will be given to companies whose solutions advance Ochsner’s strategic priorities of accelerating value-based care, digital transformation of care delivery, and improving access and community health across the State, with a focus on supporting founders from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds (SEDI).

“The Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund is one of the many ways we’re inspiring healthier lives and building stronger communities,” said Pete November, CEO of Ochsner Health, in a press release. “Supporting Louisiana entrepreneurs who are developing innovative programs, services and technologies, furthers our commitment to improve the health of the state and drives economic development and opportunity. We’re grateful to Governor Jeff Landry and LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois for their leadership and are excited to work alongside them to grow jobs in the state.”

In the past six years, Ochsner Health has committed $12 million to funds and companies in Louisiana. This includes nine investments in early-stage companies whose products and services range from healthcare delivery and health tech to life sciences and value-based care. These companies are located throughout the state and support over 235 jobs. Because of Ochsner’s size and focus on healthcare, its portfolio companies benefit from expertise and mentorship from top tier clinicians and healthcare management professionals, along with access to national networks of venture capital and healthcare experts.

“Supporting Louisiana entrepreneurs and businesses is one of the many ways Ochsner is investing in Louisiana by both catalyzing innovation to drive economic development and job growth and accelerating new solutions designed to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Aimee Quirk, chief corporate development officer and CEO of Ochsner Ventures. “Ochsner has a strong track record of partnering with innovators and other leaders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem to solve healthcare challenges and we are grateful to LED for recognizing our legacy of localized investment and innovation.”

The Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund will make its first investment in Nest Health, a whole-family healthcare provider headquartered in New Orleans. The company was co-founded by Dr. Rebekah Gee, Louisiana’s former Secretary of Health, and Rebecca Kavoussi, former president of Landmark Health. Nest provides parents and children with medical, behavioral, and social care through house calls, virtual care and 24/7 support. Its services are accessible at no additional cost to thousands of families covered by Medicaid in the New Orleans area.

“We are thrilled that Ochsner is supporting our vision of bringing care to families, as a unit, starting in Louisiana,” said Gee. “Ochsner’s investment in Nest’s innovative care model shows their commitment to improving health equity and delivering quality care to our country’s most vulnerable communities. We’re proud to be partnered and look forward to the impact we will continue to have together.”

Ochsner Ventures, which operates out of Benson Tower in downtown New Orleans alongside Ochsner’s innovation and digital health teams, will manage the program and collaborate with a network of ecosystem partners to identify companies with compelling business models and strong leadership teams that are representative of the communities Ochsner serves.

“We’re excited to see Ochsner Ventures taking advantage of Louisiana’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program to support health-related startups in Louisiana,” said LED Chief Innovation Officer Josh Fleig. “It’s vital to the future of our economy and our state that our major institutions like Ochsner invest in the next generation of innovative Louisiana companies.”

Learn more at https://www.ochsner.org/ventures/funds.