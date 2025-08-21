Ochsner, Saints & Pelicans Plan New Medical Complex

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In partnership with the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, Ochsner Health has announced plans for a new destination for comprehensive and expanded healthcare services in Jefferson Parish. The facility, Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline, will be located on the corner of Airline Drive and Tom Benson Way in Metairie, adjacent to Ochsner Sports Performance Center, the practice facility for the Saints and Pelicans.

This project is being developed in collaboration with the Saints and Pelicans, valued Ochsner partners since 2005. As part of their partnership extension earlier this year , this new facility will deliver on their joint commitment to advance community engagement and health initiatives across the Gulf South region. Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline’s proximity to both teams’ practice facility will strengthen Ochsner’s support of the health and performance of their athletes. This high standard of care will extend to the local community, helping athletes of all levels perform at their best physical condition for pain-free competition, while prioritizing overall wellness.

Dr. James Andrews and Andrews Medicine will also play an integral role in the design of the facility and its orthopedic and sports medicine services. Andrews Medicine is a venture that partners with healthcare systems nationwide to deliver leading orthopedic and sports medicine care. This further advances Ochsner’s successful years-long collaboration with Dr. Andrews that established the Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute in 2022. The nationally and internationally recognized Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute team includes 16 fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons who are also subspecialty certified in sports medicine as well as 13 primary care sports medicine physicians. These experts work in direct concert with 220 highly skilled athletic trainers and a dedicated team of performance training coaches and sports medicine assistants that support student athletes at more than 160 high schools, colleges, and club organizations.

Catalyst , a healthspan-focused real estate development and investment firm, is the developer for the project. Catalyst offers integrated real estate services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, with expertise spanning development, acquisition, and strategic advisory. In addition, Corporate Realty, Inc., a commercial real estate company based in New Orleans that serves the Gulf South, played an integral role in working with Catalyst and Jefferson Parish.

“The leadership of Jefferson Parish is focused on progress and so am I. Job creation, commerce and building projects that produce economic development are important to me and we are proud of what Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline will bring to our community,” said Gayle Benson. “This is a world-class medical facility that we should all be very proud to have in our community. It will serve patients throughout the entire Gulf South region in addition to directly servicing players from both teams. Dr. Andrews, Catalyst, Ochsner and of course, Jefferson Parish, have worked extremely hard to make this a reality, and the benefits will impact this area for generations to come.”

Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline plans include a two-story building spanning more than 46,000 square feet. Anchored by Ochsner’s personalized orthopedics and sports medicine care for both professional and amateur athletes, phase one of the building will also include pediatrics, women’s services, physical therapy, imaging and lab services. Future growth in the second phase will add outpatient surgical capabilities and expanded clinical services.

“We are thrilled to announce the development of Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline, a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance healthcare in greater New Orleans,” said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. “This project represents our continued collaboration with Mrs. Benson and the Saints and Pelicans to invest in our region and deliver high-quality, patient-centered care to our communities. The facility will serve as a hub for comprehensive health and wellness, empowering athletes and the community alike to achieve optimal performance and overall well-being. We are excited to begin construction on Ochsner Medical Complex- Airline, a venture that reaffirms our commitment to providing access to exceptional care at a location convenient to area patients.”

As part of the construction and to enhance drainage, Ochsner will design and build a new detention pond on the site at no cost to Jefferson Parish. Valued at more than $1 million, it will service not only the facility premises, but also the entire LaSalle Tract. Ochsner is grateful to the Benson organization who worked with Jefferson Parish leaders on the renewal of a ground lease that made this project possible. The lease extension was recently approved by the Jefferson Parish Council which allows the development of this facility to move forward.

“For over a decade, the land in LaSalle Park has sat unused. With this new lease agreement and the creation of a Public Benefit Corporation, we’re finally unlocking the full potential of this property,” said Jefferson Parish Councilman Deano Bonano. “The development of Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline not only brings premier healthcare to Jefferson Parish but also delivers real economic impact and direct investment into District 2. This is a smart, forward-looking deal that transforms a stagnant asset into a driver of growth, health, and opportunity for our residents.”

“Opening this state-of-the-art medical complex is a dream come true for our team and the community,” said W. Stephen Choate, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at Ochsner Andrews Sports Medicine Institute and head team physician for the Saints and associate team physician for the Pelicans. “This facility is designed to be a premier destination for sports medicine care in the region, offering cutting-edge treatments and expertise to help our local professional athletes and competitors of all levels stay active, recover stronger, and achieve their full potential.”

Construction of the $45.6 million complex will begin later this year, with an anticipated opening in late 2027. Ochsner Medical Complex – Airline will have an estimated economic impact of $134 million over the next 10 years and bring more than 60 permanent jobs to Jefferson Parish.

“As a Louisiana native, it’s an honor to bring the Andrews Institute to New Orleans in partnership with Ochsner Health,” said Dr. Andrews. “This new center of excellence, located alongside the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans training facilities, represents our shared commitment to providing world class sports medicine, orthopedic care, and injury prevention right here in my home state. We look forward to helping athletes of all levels return to the field stronger and healthier.”

