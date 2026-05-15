Ochsner Physician Named to $15M AHA Heart Research Network

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced that Craig Sable, MD, a pediatric cardiologist with Ochsner Children’s, has been named one of several principal investigators in a project that’s part of a landmark $15 million research network funded by the American Heart Association (AHA). The network is dedicated to advancing the early detection and treatment of valvular heart disease.

AHA Research Network Overview

This AHA Strategically Focused Research Network on Earlier Detection and Delaying Progression of Valvular Heart Disease was awarded to three centers: Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute in Boston, the University of Pittsburgh and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Each center makes bold strides to address a condition impacting over 80 million people worldwide. In collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s, Dr. Sable and Ochsner helped lead the development of the Strategic Hub for Interventions to Promote Early Detection and Lifelong Protection from Advanced Rheumatic Heart Disease (SHIELD) Center.

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SHIELD Center Initiative

The SHIELD Center, which has been awarded $4.4 million of the $15 million over four years, unites expert partners across the United States and in Uganda, Brazil, and Timor-Leste/Australia to translate research advances into real-world solutions that improve patient care and community health.

SHIELD builds upon nearly two decades of progress by Dr. Andrea Beaton of Cincinnati Children’s, who serves as center director for SHIELD, and Dr. Sable,who serves as principal investigator for one of the three projects in SHIELD. It aims to reduce the burden of rheumatic heart disease (RHD), a preventable disease that remains a leading cause of heart valve problems among children and young adults worldwide.

The pioneering work utilizes artificial intelligence to scale echocardiography screening for earlier detection of RHD. By leveraging AI technology, digital registries, and community-based interventions, the SHIELD team is driving progress toward transforming how RHD is diagnosed and managed. This recognition reflects Dr. Sable’s decades of leadership in research, education, advocacy, and clinical care.

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“As a lifelong advocate for children’s heart health, I am deeply honored to help lead this initiative with our exceptional teams around the world,” said Dr. Sable. “Together, we are not only advancing science. We are building stronger systems of care, empowering communities, and giving hope to families everywhere affected by rheumatic heart disease. This work reflects Ochsner Health’s mission to create lasting, positive impact through leadership, partnership, and innovation.”

Addressing Heart Valve Disease

Alongside the SHIELD Center, the initiative includes the VALVE-iPROTECT Center at Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute, which is advancing the early diagnosis and prevention of calcific aortic stenosis, and the Center for Aortic Valve Disease Prediction and Integrated Research at the University of Pittsburgh, which is pioneering new methods in prediction and intervention for valve disease.

“Heart valve disease continues to rise in prevalence, often progressing without early warning signs,” said Stacey E. Rosen, M.D., FAHA, volunteer president of the American Heart Association. “By the time symptoms appear, damage may already be done—making early detection and treatment essential. This new research network is an exciting way to extend our impact even earlier by supporting innovative, cutting-edge scientific exploration.”

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The American Heart Association’s $15 million investment marks a significant step in the fight against heart valve disease. Building on nearly $300 million awarded for strategically focused research networks tackling critical health challenges, the AHA continues to accelerate medical innovations and improve outcomes for millions affected by cardiovascular disease.

Ochsner Overview

Ochsner Health is a leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South, operating 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. The system is nationally recognized for its focus on clinical expertise, quality and digital connectivity aimed at improving community health outcomes.

In 2025, Ochsner’s workforce of more than 40,000 employees and 5,000 employed and affiliated physicians provided care to more than 1.6 million patients, drawing individuals from all 50 states and 65 countries.