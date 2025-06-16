Ochsner Opens Walk-In Orthopedics & Sports Clinic

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute has opened a new Orthopedics Walk-In Clinic at Ochsner Health Center – Elmwood , located at 1201 South Clearview Parkway, Building B, New Orleans, LA 70121. This clinic was designed to provide convenient same-day care for a variety of orthopedic and sports injuries with no referral or appointment needed.

The Orthopedics Walk-In Clinic at Ochsner Health Center- Elmwood is staffed by experienced orthopedic providers who are equipped to assess, diagnose, and initiate treatment for a wide array of orthopedic conditions.

Key benefits for patients include:

- Sponsors -

Timely diagnosis: Rapid assessment by orthopedic specialists, leading to quicker and more accurate diagnoses.

Rapid assessment by orthopedic specialists, leading to quicker and more accurate diagnoses. Immediate care: Prompt initiation of appropriate treatment plans for orthopedic injuries.

Prompt initiation of appropriate treatment plans for orthopedic injuries. Seamless specialist referral : Efficient coordination and referral to the most suitable Ochsner orthopedic surgeon or specialist for ongoing care.

: Efficient coordination and referral to the most suitable Ochsner orthopedic surgeon or specialist for ongoing care. Optimized healthcare outcomes: A streamlined process designed to support faster recovery and improved long-term orthopedic health.

A streamlined process designed to support faster recovery and improved long-term orthopedic health. Convenience: Enhanced accessibility with extended weekday evening hours and weekend availability.

“Our new Orthopedics Walk-In Clinic at Ochsner Health Center – Elmwood, is significantly improving access to specialized orthopedic expertise. This means patients can receive a timely and accurate diagnosis, initiate appropriate care sooner, and be seamlessly connected with Ochsner’s high-trained orthopedic specialists for comprehensive follow-up and management, ultimately leading to better health and faster recovery,” said Christopher Sugalski, MD, orthopedic trauma surgeon, Ochsner Health.

Orthopedics Walk-In Clinic at Ochsner Health Center – Elmwood serves patients on Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Patients are encouraged to walk in for immediate care or book an arrival time online .

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region.

In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.