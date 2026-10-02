Ochsner Opens Patrick Neuroscience Institute

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced the opening of The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute, a first-of-its-kind destination for neuroscience care in the Gulf South region. The 132,000-square-foot facility is home to Ochsner’s nationally recognized programs in neurology, neurosurgery, behavioral health, rehabilitation and therapy and wellness.

A Model of Patient-Centered Neuroscience Care

The Patrick Neuroscience Institute represents a $120 million investment in the future of neurological care and stands as the only neuroscience facility of its kind between Houston and Atlanta.

Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

Opening to clinic patient appointments on Monday, Oct. 5, the Patrick Neuroscience Institute brings together leading specialists, advanced technology, rehabilitation services and behavioral health support helping patients and families navigate complex neurological conditions with greater coordination and convenience. Every floor of the four-story building is intentionally structured to support Ochsner’s patient-centered model of care and foster collaboration across neuroscience subspecialities.

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“The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is built on four core clinical pillars including neurology, neurosurgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation and behavioral health. Together, these disciplines allow us to treat the whole patient across every stage of disease and recovery,” said David Houghton, MD, system chair, neurology, Ochsner Health. “This work reflects a broader commitment to brain health and wellness across a lifetime, shifting from reactive care to proactive and preventative strategies.”

Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

Innovation Accelerating the Future of Neuroscience

Patients and clinicians now have access to some of the most advanced neuroscience and rehabilitation technologies in the region, all designed to support recovery, restore independence, and improve quality of life. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is home to the Team Gleason Assistive Technology Lab, developed in partnership with Team Gleason to provide Ochsner patients living with ALS and other neurological conditions access to advanced communication devices, mobility solutions and environmental control technologies that promote independence and daily functioning. Together, these programs establish Ochsner as a regional hub for neuroscience innovation and help ensure patients benefit from the latest advances in care.

Specialized therapy spaces feature innovative tools such as body-weight support systems, functional electrical stimulation, and biofeedback technology. A gait lab will add advanced motion analysis to create highly personalized treatment plans. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute also offers integrative therapies including music therapy, yoga and creative writing, providing a comprehensive approach to neurological healing and wellness. Innovation is embedded throughout the building, including the Parker Family BioDesign Lab, where clinicians and industry partners collaborate and use advanced technologies to improve neurological care through 3D modeling.

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Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

A transformational gift from Debbie and Bobby Patrick made the Patrick Neuroscience Institute possible, anchored by the collective support of many generous donors throughout the community.

“The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute marks a significant investment in the health of our communities and the future of neuroscience care. We are deeply grateful to Debbie and Bobby Patrick for their extraordinary generosity, along with the many donors whose support made this vision a reality. Because of their commitment, patients and families throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South have greater access to nationally recognized neuroscience expertise and comprehensive care close to home for generations to come,” said Pete November, president and CEO, Ochsner Health.

Strengthening a Nationally Recognized Neuroscience Program

Extending their extraordinary commitment to neuroscience care, Debbie and Bobby Patrick have made an additional gift to establish the Patrick Neuroscience Academy within the Patrick Neuroscience Institute. The Academy will support the education and development of future neuroscience physicians, clinicians, researchers and leaders.

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The Academy will help cultivate the next generation of neuroscience leaders through scholarships, fellowships, specialty training, academic leadership, professional education and workforce development opportunities. It will advance research, collaboration and innovation by supporting new models of care and regional education programs, helping expand access to world-class neuroscience expertise and improve patient outcomes across the Gulf South.

“The Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute will be a place where humanity and technology meet a state-of-the-art home for healing, discovery and unwavering support for our communities,” said Bobby Patrick, New Orleans businessman and entrepreneur. “It represents a promise that every patient facing a neurological challenge who walks through the doors will receive the highest level of care. My family and I are profoundly moved by what this institute will mean for patients and their families, and we are honored and excited to support this meaningful work.”

Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

Ochsner’s nationally recognized neuroscience program has grown into one of the most comprehensive programs in the region, with more than 100 neuroscience specialists providing advanced diagnostics and treatment options. The program offers expertise across neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, vascular neurology, movement disorders and cognitive impairment, and care for patients with some of the most complex neurological conditions.

Neurology and neurosurgery at Ochsner rank among the nation’s top 10% by U.S. News & World Report as part its Best Hospitals rankings. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute now serves as the largest location for Ochsner’s systemwide neuroscience program and strengthens Ochsner’s ability to advance research, educate future neuroscience clinicians and expand caregiver support programs.

Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

“By bringing together world-class specialists, advanced technology and collaborators from across healthcare and research, we are creating new possibilities for patients facing neurological disease. The Patrick Neuroscience Institute is a symbol of what is possible when clinical excellence, innovation and partnership come together with a shared purpose to improve lives,” said Cuong “CJ” Bui, MD, system chair, neurosurgery; co-service line leader, neurosciences, Ochsner Health.

Ochsner Neuroscience Institute at a Glance