Dr. Timothy Riddell – Ochsner Names New Executive VP and COO. Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has appointed Dr. Timothy Riddell as its new executive vice president and chief operating officer. In this role, Dr. Riddell will oversee clinical operations across the system’s 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. He plays a vital part in guiding Ochsner toward its long-term goals for sustainability and success.

Dr. Riddell brings 28 years of experience within the Ochsner group practice to his new position. He began his career with the health system as a family medicine resident in 1997. A Louisiana native, Dr. Riddell has spent decades caring for families across St. Tammany Parish, experience that has given him a clear understanding of the unique needs of the people and communities Ochsner serves.

“Dr. Riddell has been an essential part of the Ochsner Health family for nearly three decades, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to our patients and a clear vision for the future of healthcare,” said Pete November, President and CEO of Ochsner Health. “His deep roots in the community combined with his proven leadership in driving clinical innovation will ensure Ochsner’s success for years to come. He is the right leader to help steer our operations as we continue to improve access to high-quality care and build a healthier future for the Gulf South.”



Prior to becoming chief operating officer, Dr. Riddell served as the chief medical officer for several Ochsner regions and led the Northshore and Mississippi Gulf Coast region as CEO from 2022 to 2024. During his tenure as CEO, he added new service offerings across the region and established Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center at St. Tammany Cancer Center.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to step into the role of chief operating officer for Ochsner Health. Having spent my entire career at Ochsner, I have seen firsthand our dedication to our mission to serve and our vision to inspire healthier lives and stronger communities,” said Dr. Timothy Riddell, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Ochsner Health. “I am confident in our strategic direction and look forward to working with our exceptional teams to enhance our clinical operations, strengthen our community ties, and continue setting new standards for patient-centered care.”

Dr. Riddell is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia and received his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia. He has previously served two terms on the Ochsner Health Board of Directors and held leadership roles including medical director for Ochsner Home Health Covington. Dr. Riddell has served as co-chair of Healthier Northshore and played a pivotal role in Northshore Healthscape, an initiative dedicated to enhanced access, workforce development and economic development across St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.