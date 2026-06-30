NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has named Brian Moore, MD , as its next chief physician executive and president, Ochsner Clinic, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Dr. Moore will lead clinical strategy for the health system, advancing Ochsner’s commitment to high-quality care, expanded access and exceptional experience for patients and the teams delivering their care. He will succeed Robert I. Hart, MD, whose planned retirement will be effective at the end of the year following 32 years of distinguished service.

In late 2024, Dr. Hart shared his intention to retire at the end of 2026. As part of Ochsner’s deliberate and thoughtful succession planning process, the Ochsner Health Board of Directors, Ochsner President and CEO Pete November and Dr. Hart collaborated to develop a seamless transition plan ensuring leadership continuity and continued momentum to expand access, enhance quality and provide an exceptional experience for patients and care teams.

Honors Dr. Robert Hart

Dr. Hart. Ochsner Names New Chief Physician Executive & President. Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

Dr. Hart joined Ochsner in 1994 as a pediatrician and internal medicine specialist and in 2016 was named chief medical officer for the system. In 2022, Dr. Hart was named Ochsner’s first chief physician executive and president, Ochsner Clinic. Under his decade of executive leadership, the organization advanced the physician group practice culture and expanded access to care across the Gulf South with more than 5,000 employed and affiliated physicians caring for more than 1.6 million patients annually in 90 specialties and subspecialties.

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“It has been the privilege of my career to serve our patients, communities and teams. I’ve been so fortunate in my role as chief physician executive to work alongside talented individuals who are dedicated to being their best for the benefit of those we serve,” said Dr. Hart. “Dr. Moore is one of those individuals. I have full confidence he will lead our physician group practice with vision, integrity and compassion.”

“Dr. Hart’s impact on Ochsner is lasting and profound,” said Pete November, president and chief executive officer, Ochsner Health. “His legacy will live on for generations in the care we deliver, the culture we build and the countless patients and families who benefit from our work.”

Introducing Dr. Brian Moore

Dr. Moore. Ochsner Names New Chief Physician Executive & President. Photo provided by Ochsner Health.

Dr. Moore has been a physician with Ochsner for more than 15 years and has held multiple senior leadership positions. He currently serves as chief medical officer for Ochsner South Shore and Bayou regions, where he supports multidisciplinary teams and aligns centers of excellence with Ochsner’s strategic priorities. He also serves as associate dean for clinical affairs at Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, is in his third year on the Ochsner Health Board of Directors and serves on the Board of Directors for the Louisiana Cancer Research Center.

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Dr. Moore previously served as medical director of the Ochsner Cancer Institute and Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center, leading patient-centered cancer programs across the system while guiding the expansion of The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center in New Orleans.

Under his leadership, the organization clinically integrated with world-renowned UT MD Anderson, helping to bring expanded cancer services, advanced clinical research and specialized expertise close to home for patients in southeast Louisiana. A fellowship-trained surgical oncologist, he specializes in cancers of the head and neck.

“Dr. Moore is the right leader to help us continue to move forward as we expand access to high-quality care and elevate the patient and team member experience,” said November. “His clinical excellence and genuine commitment to our patients and our group practice culture make him exceptionally prepared to build on the strong foundation established by Dr. Hart.”

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“I am honored to step into this role and continue to advance care for those we serve,” said Dr. Moore. “Dr. Hart’s leadership has shaped who we are, and his leadership has inspired me throughout my career at Ochsner. I look forward to building on his remarkable legacy and working alongside our physicians, clinicians and care teams to inspire healthier lives and stronger communities across the Gulf South.”

Dr. Moore earned his bachelor’s degree and his medical degree from Tulane University. He completed his residency in otolaryngology–head and neck surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and a fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology and microvascular reconstruction at UT MD Anderson. He later earned a Master of Management in Healthcare from Vanderbilt’s Owen Graduate School of Management. Before joining Ochsner, Dr. Moore served in the United States Air Force as chief of surgical services at Eglin Air Force Base and was deployed as a head and neck trauma surgeon in Afghanistan.