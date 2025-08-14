Ochsner Names Ferber Endowed Chair

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced that Dr. Nneka Ifejika , chief scientific officer, has been named the Ferber Endowed Chair, a three-year role recognizing her leadership in clinical innovation , research, and physician education.

“Dr. Nneka Ifejika’s appointment as the Ferber Endowed Chair represents a significant milestone for Ochsner Health and our commitment to advancing groundbreaking research and excellence in patient care,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, executive vice president and chief academic officer for Ochsner Health. “Her leadership and expertise will drive innovations that improve outcomes for the patients and communities we serve.”

The endowment, funded by a trust, will support Dr. Ifejika’s research in novel approaches to stroke recovery and her mentorship of faculty and residents. She will also help strengthen research at Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, with a focus on physician recruitment and career development for funded research.

Dr. Ifejika provides oversight to 625 clinical studies across 30 medical specialties, as well as the Ochsner Biorepository, Center for Outcomes Research, and the BioDesign Lab. She leads research education and onboarding for medical students, residents, fellows, and faculty, while mentoring emerging clinicians and scientists through the Stroke Outcomes & Continuum of Care Research (SOCCR) Lab.

A practicing physician specializing in cerebrovascular rehabilitation, Dr. Ifejika treats patients with ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, nontraumatic brain injury, and subarachnoid hemorrhage. She is known for her expertise in spasticity management and post-stroke care, addressing challenges such as mood disorders, balance, mobility, and cognitive impairments.

Dr. Ifejika earned a master’s degree in health policy and administration in 2002 and a Doctor of Medicine in 2003 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and in brain injury medicine by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. In 2012, she completed post-graduate research training in vascular neurology under Dr. James Grotta at UTHealth’s McGovern Medical School in Houston.

Her clinical leadership and research have earned national recognition, including two U.S. Congressional Commendations in 2016 and 2018. She twice received the American Heart Association’s Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award – United States for top-ranked research abstracts at the International Stroke Conference, in 2023 and 2024. She has also served as a visiting professor at Stanford University and Northwestern University.

Ochsner Health is committed to pursuing endowments, grants and partnerships to advance medical knowledge and improve patient care. Other prestigious research grants and endowments held by Ochsner faculty include:

The Endowed John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute Professorship in Cardiovascular Innovation, which funds innovation in clinical care, research, and physician training.

The Edward D. Frohlich, MD Endowed Memorial Lecture and Professorship that supports research, education and patient care within the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute.

The Brooks Emory, MD Endowed Professorship in Pulmonary and Critical Care supports the training of physicians in Critical Care, Pulmonary, and Lung Transplant Pulmonology.

Dr. Ifejika joined Ochsner in 2024. Her appointment as Ferber Endowed Chair runs through December 31, 2027.

