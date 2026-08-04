Ochsner Named No. 1 Hospital in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans has been named the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana and the New Orleans metro area in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Hospitals rankings.

The recognition marks the 15th consecutive year Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans has been included on the publication’s Best Hospitals list. The ranking includes Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus, Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine.

Two Ochsner specialties also ranked among the Top 50 nationally. Obstetrics and gynecology ranked No. 32 in the U.S., while pulmonary and lung surgery ranked No. 47.

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Ochsner Children’s Hospital has also been ranked by U.S. News as the top children’s hospital in Louisiana for five consecutive years.

“For nearly 85 years, Ochsner has been bringing talented people together around a shared purpose and a commitment to putting patients first,” said Ochsner Health President and CEO Pete November. “This honor reflects the trust our patients place in us, the expertise of our physicians and care teams, and the progress we continue to make in expanding access, improving quality, and creating exceptional experiences for the communities we serve.”

Additional Ochsner Specialties and Procedures Recognized

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans also received U.S. News’ High Performing designation in neurology and neurosurgery and orthopedics. Both specialties ranked among the top 10% nationally, according to Ochsner. Orthopedics ranked No. 1 in Louisiana and the New Orleans metro area.

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The hospital received High Performing ratings in 17 procedures and conditions, including heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, stroke, hip and knee replacement, lung and colon cancer surgery, diabetes, pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Other Louisiana hospitals within Ochsner Health also received High Performing ratings.

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center received the designation in six areas: hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, lung cancer surgery, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, and stroke.

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Slidell Memorial Hospital was rated High Performing for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair and hip fracture. Ochsner LSU Health – Academic Medical Center received the designation for leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, while Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge was rated High Performing for colon cancer surgery.

“National recognition means the most when it reflects the trust our neighbors place in us every day,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive of Ochsner Health and president of Ochsner Clinic. “Across Louisiana, families know they can count on Ochsner Health for expert care close to home.”

“When patients face a major surgery or a chronic medical condition, having access to clear, quality data is vital,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis for U.S. News. “A ‘High Performing’ rating means that Ochsner outperformed a national threshold, giving families a reliable starting point as they consult with their doctors to choose the best place for care.”

How U.S. News Determines the Rankings

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions for its 2026-2027 rankings. Fewer than half of the hospitals evaluated received recognition in any of the 37 areas of care.

The rankings consider measures including risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience. U.S. News said its specialty rankings and procedures and conditions ratings use data drawn from more than 800 million patient-care records.