Ochsner Named in Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health has been named to the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list, marking the third time the New Orleans-based health system has received the recognition in the large employer category.

The annual ranking, compiled by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine, is based on an analysis of survey responses from nearly 222,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the health care industry. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were evaluated in the large employer category.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer at Ochsner Health. “Great workplace culture is built in the small, everyday moments — in the acts of care, the dedication and the teamwork our people bring to their work each day. As we support our team members in reaching their full potential, they give back by delivering outstanding care to the patients and communities we serve.”

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To qualify for consideration, companies must first earn Great Place To Work certification. The organization uses its proprietary Trust Index Survey to evaluate employee experiences, drawing on more than 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.3 million employees.

The rankings consider employees’ overall workplace experiences, including whether organizations provide positive outcomes for workers across different job roles.

Headquartered in New Orleans, Ochsner Health operates 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South. In 2025, the nonprofit health system had more than 40,000 team members and 5,000 employed and affiliated physicians and provided care to more than 1.6 million patients.

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Additional Ochsner Awards

Ochsner has received several other workplace recognitions in 2026, including Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces award, the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, the USA TODAY Top Workplaces award and Nurse.com’s Top Workplaces for Nursing honor.

The health system has also earned Gold-level recognition for Joy in Medicine from the American Medical Association.

Separately, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans was named the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana and the New Orleans metro area in U.S. News & World Report’s 2026-2027 Best Hospitals rankings, marking its 15th consecutive year on the publication’s list.