Ochsner Named Among Fortune’s Best Workplaces

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have selected Ochsner Health for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care list. Ochsner is included in the large company category and named one of the best companies to work for in the U.S. The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from nearly 228,000 employees at Great Place to Work Certified companies in the health care industry.



“We are honored to be recognized by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work. This honor reflects the incredible people who make Ochsner such a special place,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief people and culture officer, Ochsner Health. “Every day, our team members bring passion and purpose to their work. We are committed to supporting them in reaching their full potential, and in turn, they give back by delivering outstanding care. This recognition fuels our mission, enhancing pride in our work and reaffirming our commitment to the patients and communities we serve.”



The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary Trust Index Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.4 million employees.



Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees are selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role.



“Exceptional care begins with exceptional people, and at Ochsner, we are privileged to have the very best,” said Ochsner CEO Pete November. “Our people are the heart of what makes Ochsner such a remarkable place to give and receive care. Our culture thrives on trust, collaboration and belonging, driven by core values – integrity, compassion, inclusivity, excellence, and teamwork centered around a patients-first mindset. We celebrate and deeply appreciate our team members and their dedication, which has earned us this incredible honor.”

This is the second year in a row that Ochsner has appeared on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List. Ochsner Health has received numerous workplace honors, including America’s Greatest Workplaces .

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place to Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.4 million employees in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, nearly 228,000 were from employees at Great Place to Work Certified companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey . Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place to Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. Follow Great Place to Work on LinkedIn , X , and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.



About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative , and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 14 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years.

Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.