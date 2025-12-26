KENNER, La (press release) – U.S. News & World Report has named Ochsner Medical Center (OMC) — Kenner a 2026 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care. This is the highest award a hospital can earn as part of the U.S. News’ Best Hospitals for Maternity Care annual study for treating lower risk pregnancies. Ochsner Health is the only health system in Louisiana to have two hospitals receive this award; Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland was also honored.

“We are incredibly proud of the women’s services teams at OMC – Kenner and Ochsner St. Anne,” said Joseph Biggio, MD, MS , system chair of women’s services, Ochsner Health. “Their dedication to the safety and welfare of both delivering mothers and newborn babies is reflected in this respected designation. Our teams consistently demonstrate a commitment to providing exceptional care, ensuring that every family feels supported and secure during one of life’s most important moments.”

Excellence in maternity care

OMC-Kenner earned a High Performing designation in recognition of maternity care for uncomplicated pregnancies as measured by factors such as:

C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies

Severe unexpected newborn complication rates

Exclusive breast milk feeding rates

Birthing-friendly practices

“This recognition from U.S. News & World Report highlights the unwavering compassion and expertise of our exceptional care teams at OMC- Kenner,” said Abdul Khan, MD , CEO, Ochsner River Region. “Our obstetricians, nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, pediatricians, family medicine physicians, and nurses are dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality care for mothers and their babies—from prenatal services to delivery and beyond. Their hard work and caring approach are what set our standard of care, and this honor formally recognizes the expertise and heart they bring to our community each day.”

Nationally recognized care

U.S. News began evaluating maternity care hospitals in 2021, rating hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submit detailed data to the publication for analysis.

“OMC – Kenner and Ochsner St. Anne’s recognition underscores the unwavering commitment to providing families with the highest level of care during such a special time in their lives,” said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive, Ochsner Health. “From evidence-based practices to a compassionate approach, every member of these teams is dedicated to ensuring that mothers and their babies receive exceptional, personalized care that prioritizes safety, comfort, and well-being.”

For the 2026 edition, approximately 900 hospitals nationwide submitted maternity data for evaluation. Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings are intended to assist expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care providers, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity services that best meet their family’s needs.

“Hospitals designated as a U.S. News Best Hospital for Maternity Care are national leaders. This recognition means they are consistently hitting crucial patient safety benchmarks compared to other hospitals,” said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News. “It’s a clear signal to expectant parents about where the highest standards of care are being practiced – when parents see this designation, they can be assured they are choosing a hospital dedicated to exceptional, evidence-based maternity care.”