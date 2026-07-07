Ochsner MD Anderson Earns National Cancer Accreditations

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center has earned national accreditations for eight cancer treatment locations, two breast cancer centers and Louisiana’s first designation as a recognized sarcoma treatment center, reflecting the health system’s multidisciplinary approach to cancer care.

Eight Ochsner MD Anderson locations received accreditation through the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, while the Lieselotte Tansey Breast Cancer Center and Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center at St. Tammany Cancer Center earned accreditation through the American College of Surgeons’ National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

The accreditations are renewed every three years and represent renewals for Ochsner MD Anderson and its St. Tammany campus. In addition, The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center became the first and only listed sarcoma treatment center in Louisiana recognized by the Sarcoma Foundation of America and the Sarcoma Alliance for Research through Collaboration.

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Commission on Cancer (CoC) Accreditation Program

The ACS CoC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer by setting and raising standards.

CoC accreditation is granted to institutions committed to providing high-quality cancer care by demonstrating compliance with CoC standards. Each cancer program must undergo a rigorous evaluation and review of its performance and compliance with CoC standards. To maintain accreditation, cancer programs must undergo a site visit every three years. The CoC accreditation standards supply the structure for providing all patients with a full range of diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services either on-site or by referral, including community-based resources.

National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC)

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S. after skin cancers. Programs accredited by NAPBC follow a model for organizing and managing a breast center to facilitate multidisciplinary, integrated, and comprehensive breast cancer services. The NAPBC focuses on the spectrum of a patient’s journey with breast cancer or breast disease, including prevention, screening, treatment and survivorship. By setting high standards, NAPBC accreditation guides breast centers in providing comprehensive breast care based on scientific evidence.

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As a result of the accreditations, Ochsner MD Anderson and the Lieselotte Tansey Breast Cancer Center also received the ACS Surgical Quality Partner designation.

“ACS Quality programs are grounded in more than a century of experience and participation is an important measure of a hospital’s surgical quality. As an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, Ochsner MD Anderson has shown a commitment to providing the best possible patient care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion, and dedicating themselves to continuous self-improvement,” said ACS Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS.

Sarcoma Treatment Center

The designation recognizes Ochsner MD Anderson’s sarcoma program, where specialists in oncology, orthopedics, radiology and pathology coordinate patient care through regular case reviews and tumor board discussions. Patients also have access to advanced imaging, clinical trials and support services.

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Expert Cancer Care in the Community

“These milestones are a testament to our commitment to advancing expert, patient-centered care. Patients and families can look at these accreditations and recognition as markers of a cancer program committed to meeting and exceeding nationally recognized standards and continuously enhancing the care experience in their own community, close to home,” said Zoe Larned, MD , director, Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center and system chair, hematology/oncology, Ochsner Health.

Ochsner said it has conducted cancer research for more than 80 years and offers more clinical trials than any other health system in Louisiana. The cancer program also holds accreditations from the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American College of Radiology and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy.

Ochsner MD Anderson was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as high performing in leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma treatment and colon, lung and prostate cancer surgeries. The Ochsner Cancer Institute treats more than 40,000 patients annually.