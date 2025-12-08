Ochsner Leader Named in Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential

Pete November, Ochsner Health president and CEO.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health has announced that Pete November, president and CEO, was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2025. The complete ranking can be found in the Dec. issue of MH magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

“I am truly honored to be among Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare,” said November. “Ochsner Health has dedicated 84 years to inspiring healthier lives and building stronger communities. It is an honor to be part of an organization that continuously strives to make a lasting impact for our patients, our teams, and the communities we serve throughout the Gulf South.”

Modern Healthcare’s Recognition Program: Celebrating Industry Leaders

This prestigious recognition program acknowledges and honors individuals who are deemed by the Modern Healthcare newsroom to be the most influential figures in the industry in terms of leadership and impact.

“Influence can be exerted in many ways but regardless of whether it is used to internally shape organizations, the healthcare industry as a whole or both, playing a positive role benefits patients and the professionals responsible for their health,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our ranked list of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare highlights the executives in all corners of the industry who are striving to advance medicine and how care is delivered — and succeeding in doing so.”

A Legacy of Leadership: November’s Journey at Ochsner

“Pete’s exemplary leadership has been a defining strength of Ochsner Health’s continued success,” said Andy Wisdom, Chairman of the Ochsner Health Board of Directors. “His strategic vision as well as his unwavering commitment to supporting Ochsner teams and delivering measurable results have elevated Ochsner’s impact, driving meaningful progress that strengthens our community, region, and beyond.”

Prior to being named CEO in 2022, November served in numerous senior leadership positions within Ochsner, including executive vice president of digital health, chief financial officer, and chief administrative officer.

Ochsner Health Innovation and Community Impact

Under November’s leadership, Ochsner has demonstrated a dedication to:

Advancing healthcare innovation

Enhancing the physician and team member experience

Advocating for patient-centric high-quality care

And supporting economic growth and development across the Gulf South.

November is a champion for cultivating a culture of trust, transparency, and collaboration, ensuring that Ochsner teams have the resources they need to thrive in a rapidly changing healthcare environment and ultimately improve the health and well-being of communities across the region.

