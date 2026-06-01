Ochsner Highlights 450 Active Clinical Trials

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health celebrated its 23rd annual Research Week from May 18 through May 21, highlighting biomedical research and clinical research trials conducted across the health system. The annual event featured scientific findings, advanced collaboration, and recognized excellence in discovery and patient outcomes with lectures, a poster session and an awards ceremony at Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. The week also featured Alton Ochsner Award Relating Smoking and Disease lectures by award recipients recognized for exemplary scientific research providing insights and advancing treatment of human disease related to smoking.



As of April, Ochsner boasted 450 active clinical research trials with 8,700 participants. This includes 181 oncology trials and select studies available through its clinical integration with UT MD Anderson across eight Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center locations in south Louisiana. As Louisiana’s leading academic healthcare system, Ochsner is at the forefront of research innovation and provides access to clinical trials not found anywhere else in the region, including innovative and early phase clinical trials that improve care across the Gulf South and beyond.



“Research has been at the core of the Ochsner Group Practice since its founding in 1942. Now at Ochsner, we do clinical trials throughout the Gulf South, across our Research Centers of Excellence, offering the latest therapies where our patients live,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, executive vice president and chief academic officer, Ochsner Health. “Research Week shows our impact at Ochsner as we bring our academic mission to life and connect discovery, education and clinical practice to directly support the communities we serve.”

Research Week included presentations from University of Queensland Medical School – Ochsner Health students, as well as residents and fellows, clinical, translational and health outcomes researchers, pharmacy researchers and postdoctoral research fellows. The event closed out with a Research Day lecture series spanning clinical and research expertise across Ochsner.



“Ochsner’s research portfolio spans many disciplines, from cancer and precision medicine to health outcomes, pharmacy and population health,” said Nneka Ifejika, MD, MPH, chief scientific officer, Ochsner Health. “Our clinical trials, especially, ensure patients have access to promising care options close to home, reflecting the needs of the people we serve.”

Featured Research Week Presentations

Research Day presentations reflected the breadth of Ochsner’s scientific work, spanning cancer biology, precision medicine, therapeutic innovation and the history of clinical practice.



Jonathan Mizrahi, MD, gastrointestinal medical oncologist at Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center, presented on colorectal cancer evolution and the importance of understanding how tumors change over time. His talk highlighted the complex biology that drives treatment response and resistance, as well as ongoing efforts to use serial tissue and blood-based testing to better guide care and improve outcomes.



Marc R. Matrana, MD, MS, FACP, system medical director of Ochsner Precision Medicine, focused on precision medicine and the growing role of next-generation sequencing in tailoring treatment to each patient. He outlined how molecular and genomic tools are helping clinicians identify actionable changes, match patients to targeted therapies and clinical trials, and bring more personalized care into everyday practice.



Katrina Wade, MD, surgical oncologist at Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center, discussed antibody-drug conjugates as a promising advance in gynecologic oncology. Her presentation highlighted how these therapies combine targeted delivery with potent anticancer agents, helping expand treatment options for patients with ovarian, endometrial and cervical cancers.



Justin Barr, MD, PhD, abdominal transplant and advanced hepatobiliary surgeon at Ochsner Transplant Institute, explored the history of scientific discovery and clinical practice in the 19th and 20th centuries. His lecture offered a broader perspective on how medicine evolves over time, underscoring the value of curiosity, evidence and critical thinking in shaping modern care.

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Awards Presented at Ochsner Research Week

This year, 153 abstracts were submitted, underscoring the depth of scientific inquiry across Ochsner, with the top 20 selected for podium presentations and 96 selected for the evening poster session.



The Alton Ochsner Award Relating Smoking and Disease presentation honored Dr. Robin Mermelstein and Dr. Li-Shiun Chin for advancing important work in tobacco and nicotine research, a field closely tied to prevention and long-term community health.



Mentor awards were presented to Rohith Arcot, MD, urologic oncologist at OMC – New Orleans; Craig Sable, MD, a pediatric cardiologist with Ochsner Children’s; and Lawrence Haber, MD, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Ochsner Children’s. The awards recognized their leadership in guiding the next generation of researchers and strengthening a culture of discovery, learning and academic excellence across Ochsner.