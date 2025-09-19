Ochsner Heart & Vascular 1st in State to Offer AI AFib

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute has issued a statement saying it is the first institution in Louisiana to offer artificial intelligence-powered technology for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart rhythm disorder where the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly and rapidly.

The innovative software being used was developed by Volta and serves as the first commercially available AI companion to help physicians with real-time analysis of 3D heart maps during catheter ablation procedures, enhancing the precision of AFib treatment.

“Ochsner is committed to delivering the highest standard of care for AFib treatment,” said Michael Bernard, MD, section head, Electrophysiology, Ochsner Health. “Because this condition can present differently in patients, treatment options may vary.” Bernard says that identifying the best approach can be challenging and lead to repeat procedures.

“We have excellent technology and results for initial atrial fibrillation ablation procedures, but do not have a universally accepted method for performing repeat ablation procedures should arrhythmia recur. In randomized clinical trials, Volta’s AI algorithm, which detects irregular electrogram patterns to reveal AFib drivers, resulted in very high disease-free rates that have rarely been seen in atrial fibrillation ablation studies. We are confident that Volta’s AI companion will redefine what’s possible, empowering our physicians with innovative support to navigate these complex procedures and get better results for our patients.”

An estimated 6.1 million people in the United States have AFib, with projections showing that number could reach nearly 12.1 million by 2030, a timely message during AFib Awareness Month in September. It affects more than 33 million people worldwide.

AFib is typically managed with medication to control the heart’s rhythm. For patients who do not respond well to medication, a minimally invasive procedure called catheter ablation is often the next step. This procedure works by creating small scars in the heart to block abnormal electrical signals and restore a normal heartbeat.

However, the success of this treatment can vary, and about half of patients with persistent AFib may need repeat procedures. As AFib becomes more common, especially among older adults and those with conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, the need for more precise and effective treatments is greater than ever.

Ochsner Health has stated that the John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute houses the largest electrophysiology laboratory space in Louisiana and Mississippi. Its multidisciplinary team manages the most complex heart rhythm problems, relying on the latest treatment options available.

To learn more about heart rhythm disorders and treatment, visit The John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute. To learn more about Volta Medical’s AI technology, visit volta-medical.com.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 14 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years.

Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and digital connectivity not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Volta Medical

Volta Medical is a health technology company developing artificial intelligence software solutions with the aim of assisting cardiac electrophysiologists during arrhythmia treatment procedures to improve clinical outcomes for patients.

Founded by three physicians and a data scientist in 2016 in Marseille, France, the company’s mission is to improve cardiac arrhythmia management by developing state-of-the-art, data-driven medical devices trained on large databases of procedural data.

The Volta AF Xplorer™ is a digital AI companion designed to assist cardiologists with real-time identification of specific abnormal electrograms (EGMs) known as spatio-temporal dispersed EGMs during AF and atrial tachycardia procedures. The AF-Xplorer™ has been engineered for versatility and its use has been demonstrated with the most popular AF mapping and recording systems, as well as with the most common ablation modalities. The company has obtained U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance and European CE Mark approval for its innovative products. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.volta-medical.com.