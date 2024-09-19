Ochsner Health Named a 2024 Best Workplace in Health Care by Fortune

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health debuted on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List, as announced by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. Ranked in the large company category, Ochsner is honored among the best workplaces in the nation. The award is based on an extensive analysis of survey responses from over 185,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations in the healthcare sector.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Fortune and Great Place To Work for the first time,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer at Ochsner Health, via a press release. “Our culture is rooted in trust, collaboration, and belonging, guided by our core values of putting patients first, integrity, compassion, inclusivity, excellence, and teamwork. These principles create an environment where empathy and open communication thrive, enabling employees at all levels to succeed. This acknowledgment not only boosts employee pride but also reinforces our commitment to exceptional patient care and community service.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive, with Great Place To Work evaluating thousands of organizations as part of America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, encompassing over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year.

Honorees are chosen based on their ability to create positive outcomes for employees across all demographics, ensuring a fair and inclusive workplace experience.

This recognition underscores Ochsner’s leadership in healthcare, setting a benchmark for quality and employee satisfaction. The organization boasts over 38,000 dedicated professionals and 4,700 affiliated physicians, exemplifying collaboration and innovation. In 2023, Ochsner served more than 1.5 million individuals from every state and 65 countries, continuously redefining healthcare standards.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only excel within their industry but also create workplaces that surpass expectations in every category, highlighting the importance of building trust with employees.”

In addition to this honor, Ochsner Health has received numerous workplace accolades in 2024, including recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women, and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, as well as being named a Top Workplace by Forbes.

For more information about Ochsner Health and career opportunities, visit www.ochsner.org/careers.