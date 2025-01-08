Ochsner Health Extends Partnership with New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans are thrilled to announce the extension of their partnership with Ochsner Health, a valued partner of the Saints since 2005 and the Pelicans since their inception in 2012. This continued collaboration will focus on advancing community engagement and health initiatives across the Gulf South region.

Ochsner’s commitment to the Saints and Pelicans extends beyond sponsorship, with an emphasis on shared community impact. Over the years, the partnership has supported numerous initiatives aimed at improving youth sports development, including the NFL Play Football experiences hosted by the Saints and Jr. NBA clinics organized by the Pelicans. These programs have positively impacted thousands of young athletes across the region.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Ochsner Health, a cornerstone of both franchises and the New Orleans community,” said Gayle Benson, Owner of the New Orleans Saints and Governor of the New Orleans Pelicans. “Together, we’re making a meaningful difference by empowering our youth, supporting the health of our fans, and enhancing the overall well-being of our community. This partnership continues to strengthen our shared commitment to the people of New Orleans, and I’m proud to work alongside Pete November and the Ochsner Health team, whose leadership and vision help us bring these vital initiatives to life.”

- Sponsors -

“We are so honored to be continuing our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. Our collaborative efforts have had such a positive impact on our communities and beyond,” said Pete November, CEO of Ochsner Health. “We are immensely grateful for Mrs. Benson’s steadfast support of our patients and our Ochsner teams. Our shared mission to inspire healthier lives and stronger communities is what makes this relationship so special. The whole Ochsner team is thankful for the continued opportunity to collaborate with Mrs. Benson, the Saints and the Pelicans.”

Building on this continued commitment to the community, Ochsner Health will match the gifts of Gayle Benson and the NFL Foundation to the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s (GNOF) community relief fund following the Bourbon Street tragedy, bringing the total donation from Mrs. Benson, the NFL Foundation and Ochsner to $1.5 million.

As part of the extended partnership, Ochsner will roll out new community initiatives such as Joint Days of Service. These events will allow the Saints, Pelicans, and Ochsner staff to work alongside local residents on meaningful service projects that further strengthen the fabric of the New Orleans area.

In addition to its community initiatives, Ochsner continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting the health and performance of athletes. Recent renovations at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for both the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, have been completed. The 77,504 square-foot center now boasts a fully renovated weight room, locker room, team meeting room, and dedicated spaces for both Pelicans’ office and player areas. The cafeteria offers a variety of dining options to meet the nutritional needs of players and staff, including a barista station, deli and grill, rotisserie, pizza oven, ramen bowl station, and a selection of snacks and drinks. The upgrade is completed with new outdoor patio seating and views of the indoor practice field from inside the cafeteria. These improvements reflect the Saints’ ongoing commitment to athlete and staff wellness, providing a world-class facility that supports both performance and overall well-being.

“The extension of our partnership with Ochsner is a testament to the strength of our relationship,” said Dennis Lauscha, President of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. “Ochsner has been a true partner in helping us provide world-class healthcare and service to our athletes and the New Orleans community. We are excited to continue our work together to support and uplift the region.”