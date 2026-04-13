Ochsner Health Earns USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health announced that it has earned the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. This is the sixth consecutive year Ochsner has ranked on the list, and this year Ochsner leaped to 65 in the rankings.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized with this award, which reflects our unwavering commitment to our team members,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief people and culture officer at Ochsner Health. “At Ochsner, our promise to our people is ensuring that every team member knows their contributions matter, their voices are heard, and their growth is supported in our mission of serving patients and improving community health. This recognition is a testament to the trust, empowerment, and accountability that define our people-first culture.”

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The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage , the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

In addition to being ranked among the Top Workplaces, Ochsner has been recognized for its outstanding workplace culture, earning a spot on numerous Culture Excellence lists by Top Workplaces in several key areas including being among the best for frontline workers . These accolades highlight the organization’s commitment to fostering innovation , promoting work-life flexibility , and cultivating strong leadership . Additionally, Ochsner Health is celebrated for its dedication to purpose and values , prioritizing employee well-being , and supporting professional development . These recognitions underscore Ochsner Health’s ongoing efforts to create an environment where employees thrive both personally and professionally.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”