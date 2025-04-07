Ochsner Health Earns Prestigious Top Workplaces Award

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health is proud to announce that it has earned the 2025 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the honorees online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

“Our team members are the driving force at Ochsner Health. They live our values of patients first, integrity, compassion, inclusivity, teamwork and excellence. USA TODAY’s Top Workplace recognition reflects the strength of our culture because it results from our team’s genuine feedback and experiences,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief people and culture officer, Ochsner Health.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

With a legacy of more than 80 years of innovation in healthcare, Ochsner continuously embraces cutting-edge advancements and dedicated research, resulting in excellence in patient care and workplace culture. This commitment to driving innovation is evident in the approach to employee engagement, creating an environment where professionals can grow, lead, and impact their communities. Ochsner employee professional development resources, including career coaching, tuition assistance through Ochsner Scholars, partnerships with universities to expand career pathways, and digital learning tools, encourage lifelong learning and professional growth. Team members are supported in creating a workplace where everyone can thrive.

“Ochsner invests in initiatives that enhance our environment and allow team members to flourish while patients remain the priority in our mission-driven efforts,” said Schiro.

For more information about Ochsner Health and career opportunities, visit www.ochsner.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.