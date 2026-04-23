NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Eat Fit is continuing its partnership with New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (Jazz Fest) vendors to help festivalgoers enjoy iconic food made with nourishing ingredients. With Eat Fit-approved dishes offered at more than 20 participating vendors throughout the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, attendees can explore bold, culturally rich flavors while keeping health in mind.

“Jazz Fest food is part of what keeps people coming back year after year,” said Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, director of Ochsner Eat Fit. “Eat Fit highlights incredible dishes that are already made with quality ingredients. It gives festivalgoers an easy way to explore the food scene and try something new while enjoying everything Jazz Fest has to offer.”

Eat Fit dishes can be found throughout the Fair Grounds, making it easy for attendees to spot flavorful options as they move from stage to stage. This year’s options include Jamaican chicken with steamed vegetables from Palmer’s Cuisine, spicy grilled tofu and vegetables with peanut sauce from Gambian Foods, and beef and shrimp skewers from Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine, among many more. For sweet options, attendees can also find authentic, sugar-free snowballs from Cee Cee’s Sno-Balls and Plum St. Sno-Balls.

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“As our Jazz Fest menu has evolved, we’ve made a conscious effort to add more delicious, healthier options for Festivalgoers,” said Michelle Nugent, food director of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. “Thanks to Ochsner Eat Fit for again helping us showcase those food items alongside our full menu of Jazz Fest originals and Louisiana classics.”

Eat Fit-approved dishes can be easily located on Jazz Fest menu boards with the Eat Fit seal both weekends, April 23 to April 26 and April 30 to May 3. Festivalgoers can also use the free Eat Fit mobile app to search vendors and dishes, view photos of meals and access nutrition information.

Jazz Fest food reflects the same creativity, tradition and cultural influence as the music itself. Whether attendees plan their meals in advance or go with the flow, Eat Fit dishes offer an approachable way to explore the festival’s diverse cuisine while fully enjoying the Jazz Fest experience.

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For more information about Ochsner Eat Fit, visit OchsnerEatFit.com.