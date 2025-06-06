Ochsner Children’s Named to Newsweek’s 2025 Best Hospitals List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Children’s has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2025. This prestigious honor is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on May 28, 2025, and can be viewed on the Newsweek website.

“At Ochsner Children’s, our teams move mountains to deliver exceptional care and experiences for every child and their family,” said Dana Bledsoe, chief executive officer, Ochsner Children’s. “We are honored to once again be recognized by Newsweek for the comprehensive, family-centered care we provide every day. Our expert teams have set high standards for pediatric healthcare, fostering a culture of compassion that drives better patient outcomes and an outstanding care experience—earning them well-deserved, ongoing recognition.”

Based on the study results, Ochsner Children’s is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2025 – ranking in Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Neonatology and Pulmonology. Ochsner Children’s is the most awarded pediatric hospital in Louisiana in this year’s results, standing as the only children’s hospital to earn recognition for excellence in neonatology care

“Ochsner Children’s is truly honored to be the only children’s hospital in Louisiana ranked by both Newsweek and U.S. News and World Report. This dual recognition reflects our dedication to excellence in complex, comprehensive pediatric care,” said Dr. Vincent “Butch” Adolph, chief medical officer, Ochsner Children’s. “Our leadership in healthcare is built on a foundation of innovation, collaboration, and a family-centered approach that puts the unique needs of every child at the heart of what we do. These achievements are a testament to the expertise of our entire team, as we continue to deliver the highest quality care and create brighter futures for the children and families we serve.”

The America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2025 ranking awards the best hospitals in eight pediatric subspecialties: Cardiology & Cardiac surgery, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal surgery, Neonatology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Oncology, Orthopedics and Pulmonology. The underlying data analysis is based on four data sources:

Hospital Quality Metrics: Hospital quality metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to the respective medical specialties and accreditations/certifications were considered.

Nationwide Online Survey: Medical experts (doctors, hospitals managers, & healthcare professionals) were asked to recommend leading hospitals based on their expertise in one primary medical field. The survey was also promoted on newsweek.com.

Results from Patient Experience Surveys: Publicly available data from hospital patient surveys were used to analyze patient experience.

Statista Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMS) implementation Survey: Voluntary PROMS implementation survey to determine the status quo of PROMs implementation, audits and reporting of data.

Ochsner Children’s is exclusively dedicated to pediatric healthcare and is home to over 200 physicians who specialize in more than 30 pediatric specialties and sub-specialties, offering a level of care unmatched in Louisiana. The team cares for more than 100,000 children every year, treating some of the most complex and critical conditions. Its principal facility is in New Orleans, with subspecialty clinics throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, in addition to the Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Ochsner Baptist.

About Ochsner Children’s

Ochsner Children’s is part of Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. Ochsner Children’s has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. For the eighth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Ochsner Children’s Hospital among the Top 50 Children’s Hospitals in the country. In 2024, Ochsner Children’s Hospital ranked in cardiology & heart surgery, orthopedics and gastroenterology & GI surgery by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally in 2024, Ochsner Children’s Hospital was honored to be recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Children’s Hospitals ranking in pulmonology and neonatology. Ochsner Children’s inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region.