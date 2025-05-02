Ochsner Announces Groundbreaking on New Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ochsner Health proudly announces a pivotal milestone in advancing pediatric healthcare in the Gulf South, breaking ground on The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital. Joined by Mrs. Gayle Benson, Ochsner Health leaders and local and state government officials, the groundbreaking ceremony marks a historic step forward in making this innovative new home for Louisiana’s No. 1 hospital for kids a reality. Adding to the excitement of the day, Ochsner and Mrs. Benson are also excited to unveil a new partnership with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, aimed at fulfilling the wishes of many children.

“We are deeply honored to be joined by our partner and friend, Mrs. Gayle Benson, to celebrate this momentous occasion,” said Pete November, chief executive officer, Ochsner Health. “Our shared vision for enhancing pediatric healthcare has been underway for years, and today we move closer to opening the doors of a state-of-the-art facility that will allow our team of experts to continue to provide comprehensive healthcare to even more children. We remain grateful for Mrs. Benson’s tremendous generosity and her leadership in our community, and together we will deliver the highest quality care to children for generations to come.”

A new home for Ochsner’s nationally recognized pediatric services

Ochsner announced plans for The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital in December 2023 after a transformative gift from The Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation. Slated for completion in early 2028, the five story, 343,000 square foot, pediatric and family-centered facility will be constructed on the campus of Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. The significant investment of $300 million marks the largest single construction project in Ochsner history, illustrating Ochsner’s continued commitment to children in our region. The impact of this project is estimated to create approximately 400 permanent jobs and 200 construction jobs. The facility will include a larger, easily accessible pediatric emergency department, with significant enhancements to critical care, operating rooms, and imaging capacity, and a Level IV Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) enabling highly specialized care for babies who need surgery.

“I am truly humbled to see this vision come to life—a place where every child receives the care, love, and hope they deserve,” said Mrs. Gayle Benson. “Tom and I have always believed in the power of giving back to our community, and there is no greater cause than supporting the health and happiness of our children. The Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital will serve as a world-class center of excellence—offering the highest standard of pediatric care and drawing families from across the country to receive the expertise and compassion from distinguished medical professionals.”

Ochsner Children’s Hospital will be able to expand access to its leading treatments and highly sought out specialists. With more than 200 physicians specializing in over 30 pediatric specialties and subspecialties, Ochsner Children’s Hospital is a leader in comprehensive pediatric care, treating over 100,000 children annually. For the fourth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked Ochsner Children’s Hospital as Louisiana’s No. 1 hospital for kids. For eight consecutive years, it has been among the nation’s Top 50 Children’s Hospitals, with current rankings in cardiology & heart surgery, orthopedics, and gastroenterology & GI surgery. Additionally, Newsweek honored Ochsner Children’s with America’s Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in pulmonology and neonatology.

“This development continues to position the parish as a destination for world-class healthcare and solidifies Jefferson Highway as a leading medical corridor in the region. We are proud to continue supporting the growth of our healthcare industry in Jefferson Parish,” said Jerry Bologna, President & CEO, Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO).

The project will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of children in our community and beyond, as well as its contribution to the neighborhood through enhanced amenities. The development includes a pocket park and green space on River Road between Betz Avenue and Deckbar Avenue, featuring oak trees, and plans for a pedestrian crossing to improve access to the Mississippi River levee pathway. Additionally, the project will provide over 435,000 gallons of improved underground drainage retention.

“The new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children’s Hospital will not only elevate the level of care for children across the region but will also strengthen our community by providing families with access to world-class healthcare right here in Jefferson Parish,” said Cynthia Lee Sheng, Jefferson Parish President. “I look forward to the opening of this new facility to provide care for more children, and I’m proud to see such a vital resource to expand pediatric healthcare here in our parish.”

Making children’s wishes come true

Beyond this remarkable milestone for Ochsner Children’s Hospital, Ochsner and Mrs. Benson are proud to announce a partnership with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana to bring hope and joy to children facing critical illnesses. Over the next two years, this collaboration will fund 28 wishes, offering life-changing experiences that spark strength and positivity. Currently, more than 280 Louisiana children are waiting for their wishes to be granted, and with this partnership, Ochsner and Mrs. Benson aim to make a tangible difference in their lives by improving not just health outcomes but also the emotional well-being of Ochsner Children’s Hospital patients.

“This partnership represents a great commitment to our mission of bringing hope, strength and joy to children battling critical illnesses,” said Shelly Millwee, president and CEO, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. “Together, we have the ability to transform lives, delivering one-of-a-kind wish experiences to children and their families when they need it most to help in their medical journey.”

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is a local 501(c)3 that serves all 64 parishes in Louisiana and 47 Texas counties spanning the Texas Gulf Coast. With offices in Metairie, LA and Stafford, TX, they have granted over 11,500 wishes since their inception in 1980. In 2024, the local chapter granted 602 wishes and aims to grant 650 wishes this year. By working closely with local and national hospital partners, Make-A-Wish identifies children during their most challenging times, providing moments of hope, joy, and inspiration. Together, Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, Ochsner and Mrs. Benson strive to empower these young individuals and their families, underscoring the profound impact of community-driven partnerships in creating brighter futures.

Learn more about how Ochsner Children’s Hospital is providing a level of care that is unmatched in Louisiana by visiting www.ochsner.org/services/pediatrics

About Ochsner Children’s

Ochsner Children’s is part of Ochsner Health, the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. Ochsner Children’s has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. For the eighth year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Ochsner Children’s Hospital among the Top 50 Children’s Hospitals in the country. In 2024, Ochsner Children’s Hospital ranked in cardiology & heart surgery, orthopedics and gastroenterology & GI surgery by U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s Hospital is honored to be recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Children’s Hospitals ranking in pulmonology and neonatology. Recently, construction began on a new home for Ochsner Children’s Hospital as a continued focus on advancing high quality, innovative pediatric healthcare throughout the Gulf South region. Ochsner Children’s inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise and quality healthcare.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and digital connectivity not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is one of 58 chapters throughout the United States and its territories. Since our inception in 1984, we have granted more than 11,500 wishes to local children, and, during fiscal year 2024, we granted 601 wishes—a record for the organization. Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and volunteers, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of a wish to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health.

Make-A-Wish is the No. 1 Most Trusted Nonprofit Operating Locally Across 50 states, per Morning Consult, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. Since 1980, more than 550,000 wishes have been granted to children around the world.