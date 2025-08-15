Ochsner Announces 2nd Physician Scholar

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – As Ochsner Health continues efforts addressing the national and regional physician shortage, it proudly announces that Matthew George, MD, its second Ochsner Physician Scholar, has joined the team on the West Bank. Dr. George joined Ochsner Health Center – Lapalco and Ochsner Health Center – Belle Chasse as an Ochsner family medicine physician, where he hopes to make a positive impact on local public health by lowering local rates of high obesity and chronic conditions, like diabetes.

The Ochsner Physician Scholars Program is a crucial initiative designed to cultivate and retain top medical talent within Louisiana, directly addressing the growing physician workforce shortage impacting the state and the nation. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the United States faces a projected shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036, with Louisiana ranking third in the need for filling these critical roles. The program provides vital support to medical students from The University of Queensland Medical School – Ochsner Health and the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine , aligning with Ochsner’s mission to foster healthier lives and stronger communities through academic excellence and clinical training.

Dr. George, a native of Farmerville, La., graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Biological Sciences from Louisiana Tech University. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in family medicine. While initially considering a career in research, an undergraduate advisor encouraged him to explore medicine.

“I shadowed and fell in love with it,” Dr. George remarked about his decision to pursue patient care. “I realized that I wanted to take a more hands-on approach and focus on treating people.”

Dr. George has a strong background in research and currently serves on the Louisiana Department of Health HIV Task Force. He is also a member of the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians and is passionate about educating people on the benefits of well-balanced diets and other healthy lifestyle modifications.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Dr. George to our team at Ochsner Health Center – Lapalco. His expertise in family medicine and his drive to improve public health by addressing key issues including HIV, HIV prevention, obesity and diabetes will be a tremendous asset to our patients and the West Bank community, changing lives for the better,” said Brandon Page, MD, senior site lead, Ochsner Health Center – Lapalco.

For Dr. George, the Ochsner Physician Scholars Program provided invaluable support, enabling him to begin his career and remain in his home state to make a tangible difference in his adopted community.

“Taking on new patients and making an impact where I live – that’s what I’m most looking forward to,” Dr. George said. “I’m looking forward to having patients that I can follow consistently and track their progress in becoming and staying healthy.”

The Ochsner Physician Scholars Program continues to be a cornerstone of Ochsner Health’s commitment to building a robust and sustainable healthcare workforce for Louisiana’s future.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. George to the Ochsner family,” said Leonardo Seoane, MD, FACP, executive vice president and chief academic officer, Ochsner Health. “His dedication and passion for preventive care aligns with our mission to make a positive impact and practice compassionate medicine for all the communities that we serve.”

For more information, visit education.ochsner.org .

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 14 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years.

Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.