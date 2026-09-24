Ochsner and Xavier Expand Healthcare Career Programs

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health and Xavier University of Louisiana expanded two healthcare workforce development programs in summer 2026 and launched a new pharmacy career exploration initiative, increasing opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience and explore healthcare careers.

The Ochsner-Xavier Institute for Health Equity and Research (OXIHER) increased participation in its Catalyst Internship Program from three to 10 students, while Xavier’s SOAR-X program grew from 12 participants in 2025 to 20 in 2026.

The programs are part of a broader partnership between Ochsner and Xavier that includes the development of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, which has achieved candidate status from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, a step toward preliminary accreditation. The medical school is planned for Benson Tower within BioDistrict New Orleans and is intended to help address physician shortages in Louisiana and the Gulf South while expanding access to medical education.

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Xavier has a longstanding role in preparing students for careers in medicine and health sciences, producing more African American students who go on to graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States and ranking among the nation’s leading producers of African American pharmacists. Its academic programs include biology and pre-medicine, chemistry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, medical laboratory science, neuroscience and health informatics.

OXIHER is now housed within the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine under its Office of Community Empowerment. The institute’s work encompasses community engagement, outcomes research, workforce development and health advocacy, bringing together healthcare providers, employers, schools and other community partners to address healthcare challenges in Louisiana.

Expanding Healthcare Career Pathways

The OXIHER Catalyst Internship Program provides students with opportunities to gain professional experience across Ochsner’s healthcare operations. As part of its expansion, OXIHER became fully integrated into Ochsner’s broader internship program, with participants working in departments including information technology, nursing education, health outcomes and community outreach.

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Xavier’s SOAR-X program introduces students to healthcare professions through hands-on learning experiences and exposure to clinical environments. Participants visited Ochsner’s simulation center, Flight Care–Rescue ONE and pathology and laboratory medicine departments.

Introducing Students to Pharmacy Careers

OXIHER also partnered with Xavier’s Pharmacy Center of Excellence to launch a new STEM career exploration experience for students in grades 8-12.

The initiative introduced students to career opportunities in ambulatory care, retail pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and pharmaceutical distribution, expanding the partnership’s workforce development efforts to younger students considering future careers in healthcare.

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The partnership’s broader workforce development efforts have also helped students transition from academic projects into professional opportunities. Xavier student Zariah Martin, who participated in a healthcare capstone project, subsequently secured an internship with Ochsner and a one-year contract position with the health system’s Smoking Cessation Team.