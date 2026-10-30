Dr. Amelia Jernigan had run out of answers for one of her patients.

The young mother had a cancer so rare that a physician might encounter only a handful of cases in an entire career. Standard treatments had been exhausted, and her options were running out.

Then Jernigan, a gynecologic oncologist and director of LCMC Health’s cancer service line, enrolled her in a first-in-human clinical trial at University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC) — an option that, until recently, wasn’t available anywhere in the LCMC system.

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A year and a half later, the patient’s tumor is still shrinking.

“I had no doubt she would be dead if we didn’t have that option for her,” Jernigan said. “She’s just doing great … watching her kids grow up. Before, this would have meant leaving the state. It’s just not financially, economically, emotionally viable for a lot of people.”

Keeping patients like her close to home — while attracting others from across the Gulf South — is driving a wave of investment by New Orleans’ two largest health systems.

Ochsner Health has partnered with Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center to bring nationally vetted treatment protocols to Louisiana, while expanding specialized services that are drawing patients from neighboring states. LCMC Health has expanded its cancer center at UMC, developed an early-phase clinical trials program and launched an ambitious initiative to identify inherited cancer risks before symptoms appear.

The investments represent more than a transformation in patient care. They are part of a broader effort to establish New Orleans as a regional destination for advanced cancer treatment, attract top medical talent, expand research funding and strengthen one of the region’s largest economic engines.

The need is substantial. According to the American Cancer Society, Louisiana is expected to record approximately 29,870 new cancer diagnoses and 9,360 cancer deaths this year — roughly 26 deaths a day.

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Cancer death rates in Louisiana are approximately 17% higher than the national rate for men and 10% higher for women, while nearly half of Louisianans with cancer are diagnosed at a late stage.

The state also lacks a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer center, a distinction that can help attract research funding, clinical trials and specialized physicians. Neither Mississippi nor Arkansas has one, either.

For LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn, addressing those gaps presents both a healthcare imperative and an economic opportunity.

“Not only do we want our community members to stay here for their care, we also want to create care that draws people in from outside,” he said.

Both health systems are pursuing that goal by expanding what cancer care can mean — from identifying risks years before a diagnosis to providing advanced treatments and supporting survivors decades after treatment ends.

Finding Cancer Before It Starts

One of LCMC Health’s most ambitious investments aims to identify cancer risks long before patients develop the disease.

Through a partnership with genomics company Helix, the health system recently announced plans to provide free genetic screening to 100,000 Louisianans over five years.

The program, called “Uniquely You,” is designed to make screening accessible. Participants can opt in during a routine medical appointment, when a nurse draws an additional tube of blood, or request a cheek-swab kit by mail.

Samples are sent to Helix’s clinical sequencing laboratory in San Diego, with most results returned within a week.

The screening targets conditions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as Tier 1 — inherited risks for which established medical guidelines can help prevent or reduce serious health consequences. These include BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations associated with breast and ovarian cancer, Lynch syndrome, which increases the risk of colorectal and uterine cancers, and familial hypercholesterolemia, an inherited form of high cholesterol.

Participants who test positive are connected with LCMC’s genetic counselors to discuss preventive care and additional screening. For many, the results could reveal risks they never knew existed.

A 2020 study involving nearly 27,000 participants in a Helix program in Nevada, published in Nature Medicine, found that approximately one in 75 carried one of these inherited risks. About 90% had not previously been identified through routine care.

“It wasn’t because of family history,” said Dr. James Lu, Helix’s CEO and co-founder. “They found out because they got screened here.”

If Louisiana’s program produces similar results, more than 1,300 participants could learn they carry an inherited health risk over the next five years.

The initiative also has implications for biomedical research. Participation is free and voluntary, although participants consent to the potential sharing of de-identified data with nonprofit or commercial research partners.

LCMC is also using artificial intelligence to identify possible cancers hidden in medical images originally taken for other purposes. Through a partnership with AI company Eon and funding from a newly approved rural transformation grant, the system plans to bring software to eight rural hospitals that analyzes existing scans for suspicious lung nodules.

“Let’s say a person had heart disease risk, so they had a CT,” Feirn said. “The CT wasn’t looking for cancer, but … there might be a nodule somewhere in that image.”

Ochsner is tackling early detection through its own high-risk program, which identifies patients with genetic or family risk factors and coordinates recommended screenings.

“We’re owning it for them to keep them safer in the long run,” said Dr. Zoe Larned, director of Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Ochsner oncologist Dr. Marc Matrana also led a study published in Nature Communications examining more than 111,000 real-world uses of a blood test designed to detect multiple cancers. Together, the initiatives reflect a significant shift in healthcare strategy: investing not only in treating advanced disease, but also in identifying patients earlier, when intervention may be more effective and less costly.

Building a Destination for Advanced Care

When Larned joined Ochsner in 2004, chemotherapy was often “like throwing an atomic bomb on a cancer,” she recalled. Today, targeted drugs and immunotherapies are transforming treatment, sometimes producing “cures in cancers that weren’t curative” or allowing patients to manage their disease “more like a chronic disease.”

But access to the latest treatments has historically required many Gulf South patients to travel to major medical centers, particularly Houston. Ochsner’s 2023 partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center was designed to change that.

Ochsner is one of seven MD Anderson partners nationally and the only one in Louisiana. Its treatment plans follow pathways reviewed by MD Anderson, and specialists in Houston review Ochsner’s radiation treatment plans weekly.

As Larned explained, “Patients get their radiation planning done twice.” The partnership gives Louisiana patients access to a nationally recognized approach to cancer care without necessarily leaving the state. It is also creating opportunities to attract patients from elsewhere in the region.

Larned said new patients at MD Anderson can face waits of “six months or longer” for an initial appointment. Some patients from Alabama, Florida and Mississippi are instead offered care at Ochsner.

The system is also expanding its ability to deliver highly specialized treatments. In February, Ochsner became the first institution in Louisiana to administer an adult tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, a cell-based treatment for advanced melanoma. Its first patient was identified in Baton Rouge.

“They deserve to have their care close to home,” Larned said. “They should be able to sleep in their bed at home.”

Across town, LCMC is pursuing a similar goal through investments in facilities, specialists and clinical research. UMC, the safety-net hospital that replaced Charity Hospital, unveiled an expanded cancer center this summer featuring 28 examination rooms and 25 infusion chairs, supported in part by a $2 million federal grant. By August, the center had recorded nearly 2,000 new-patient visits in 2026, almost double the number during the same period the previous year.

The expanded facility allows patients to see multiple specialists during a single visit, reducing the logistical and financial burdens of coordinating complex cancer treatment.

“I’m going to meet the surgeon and the radiation oncologist and the medical oncologist and maybe the Phase 1 trials team,” Jernigan said, describing the patient experience.

That clinical trials team represents one of LCMC’s most significant advances. Approximately 10.8% of UMC’s cancer patients participate in clinical trials, compared with roughly 6% nationally.

Until recently, UMC and the broader LCMC system had no Phase 1 clinical trials program, limiting access to some of the earliest testing of promising new therapies. The new program is changing that, as demonstrated by Jernigan’s patient.

Beyond expanding treatment options, clinical trials can attract researchers, physicians, funding and partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.They also help ensure Louisiana patients are represented in the research shaping future treatments.

“It’s actually a big problem for Louisianans if we aren’t part of the science today,” Jernigan said, “because tomorrow’s treatments then don’t represent us.”

LCMC is also adding procedures that previously required some patients to travel outside the state. In July, Tulane cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Wassim Abi Jaoude performed the first single-port robotic lung surgery in Louisiana, Arkansas or Mississippi at East Jefferson General Hospital. Most patients undergoing the procedure return home within a day.

Although Ochsner and LCMC are competing for patients, specialists and recognition, Feirn sees their parallel investments as a benefit to the region.

“What’s great for the city of New Orleans,” he said, “is they’re going to benefit from both.”

Care Beyond A Cure

As cancer treatments improve and more patients survive, health systems are confronting another challenge: caring for people whose medical needs may continue for decades.

For patients with inherited cancer risks, that care may begin before a diagnosis.

According to the National Cancer Institute, women with a BRCA1 mutation can face a lifetime ovarian cancer risk as high as 58%. Because there is no reliable screening test for ovarian cancer, some women choose preventive surgery to reduce their risk.

Jernigan noted that approximately one-quarter of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer carry an inherited mutation.

Knowing about that risk in advance can dramatically change the course of a patient’s life. Rather than arriving at her office with advanced disease, Jernigan said, women can consider risk-reducing surgery “and get to live a very long life.”

The advocacy organization FORCE calls people living with a predisposition to cancer “previvors” — a term coined in 2000 to recognize individuals facing cancer risks before developing the disease.

But prevention and treatment can bring their own long-term health challenges. Removing ovaries before natural menopause causes immediate surgical menopause, which can increase risks involving cardiovascular, bone and cognitive health.

Dr. Elizabeth Lapeyre, an Ochsner OB-GYN who leads the system’s integrative oncology program and Menopause and Women’s Wellness Center, is working to address those consequences. Ochsner’s gynecologic oncologists refer patients to her before surgery so they can begin planning for potential complications.

“Women used to be told, ‘Well, you survived your cancer… sorry that you’ve now been put into menopause,’” Lapeyre said. “That’s no longer acceptable.”

The effects can extend beyond physical health to employment and financial stability. Some patients, Lapeyre said, “can’t stay in the workforce like they want to.”

Her program supports survivors “20, even 30 years down the road,” offering services that include acupuncture, yoga, tai chi, nutrition counseling and therapy. Acupuncture is available at Ochsner cancer centers in New Orleans, St. Tammany and Baton Rouge.

The system has also advocated for expanded insurance coverage of integrative cancer treatments.

“We’ve worked at the state level to lobby for better coverage, and I think we’ve gotten better coverage,” Lapeyre said.

Louisiana’s Act 227, which took effect Jan. 1, requires health insurers to cover certain guideline-recommended integrative cancer treatments, including acupuncture.

LCMC is similarly expanding its approach to long-term care. At UMC, a dedicated clinic addresses hormone therapy and bone, cardiovascular and sexual health for women undergoing cancer prevention or treatment. The hospital also operates a cancer risk clinic twice a week.

The growing emphasis on survivorship reflects a broader shift in how health systems define success: not simply extending patients’ lives, but helping them remain healthy, productive and engaged in their communities.

The Economic Impact of a Growing Healthcare Hub

The expansion of cancer care is taking place within one of Greater New Orleans’ most important industries. Healthcare is already the region’s largest employment sector, accounting for 86,477 jobs in 2025, according to GNO, Inc. Employment in the sector has grown 15% over the past decade, with average annual earnings exceeding $85,000.

For regional economic development leaders, continued investment in advanced medicine offers opportunities to build on that foundation. Specialized cancer centers require highly trained physicians, nurses, researchers, technicians and support staff. Clinical trials can attract outside funding and partnerships, while patients traveling from other markets generate demand for services beyond hospital walls.

Feirn believes the investments can also strengthen the region’s appeal to companies considering where to locate or expand.

“It keeps people here, it attracts people to the area, and ultimately big business corporations — they want a headquarters around innovation,” he said.

The ability to recruit leading medical talent is another part of that equation. Jernigan described “a big influx of people coming from very prestigious places like Memorial Sloan Kettering and Mayo Clinic,” which she said “will help us retain the very best talent in Louisiana rather than seeing them leave.”

One of the region’s most consequential ambitions is securing National Cancer Institute designation. None of the nation’s 73 NCI-designated cancer centers is located in Louisiana, Mississippi or Arkansas. The designation recognizes institutions meeting rigorous standards for cancer research and can strengthen their ability to compete for grants, recruit specialists and develop new treatments.

The LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center is pursuing that status, backed by an initial $50 million commitment from LCMC. The center already attracts more than $20 million annually in research funding, more than twice the NCI’s minimum funding threshold.

“We probably have a couple more years to go,” Feirn said. “The NCI designation is sort of that stamp of approval.”

The potential economic benefits are significant. Arkansas, which is pursuing the same designation, estimates it could generate 1,500 jobs and $72 million in annual economic impact.

Louisiana is already benefiting from federal biomedical research investment. In fiscal 2025, the state received $200.3 million from the National Institutes of Health, supporting an estimated 2,861 jobs and $554 million in economic activity, according to the advocacy organization United for Medical Research. The expansion of genomic screening could create additional opportunities. Lu said information generated through LCMC’s partnership with Helix could support future clinical trials and contribute to the growth of the local biomedical research industry.

Feirn believes the potential is even greater, predicting Helix could eventually hold “the single largest de-identified database of genomic data.”

He compares the opportunity to other emerging industries that are changing perceptions of Louisiana’s economic potential.

“Who would have fathomed SpaceX being in Louisiana?” he said, referring to the company’s planned Starship launch site in the state. “Well, I think there’s the equivalent happening in healthcare here.”

Whether New Orleans ultimately secures NCI designation or becomes a nationally recognized cancer care destination remains to be seen.

But the investments already underway suggest a shift in the region’s role — from a place where patients often had to leave for specialized care to one increasingly capable of attracting patients, researchers and medical innovation from elsewhere.

For Larned, who has spent 22 years at Ochsner, the transformation is evident in the patients she treats.

Where cancer care once centered primarily on treating a diagnosis, she now sees opportunities to guide patients from their earliest signs of risk through decades of survivorship.

“I look at it as a care continuum over a lifetime now,” she said. “It’s pretty phenomenal, thinking of the way that things are going.”