Ochsner ALS Center Marks 10 Years

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Neuroscience Institute is marking the 10-year anniversary of its Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Center, a recognized Center of Excellence dedicated to providing advanced, multidisciplinary care.

The ALS Center was established in Nov. 2015 with a clear mission to offer comprehensive, patient-centered care for individuals with ALS and to support their families. This commitment to holistic care earned the center its designation as a Certified Treatment Center of Excellence by the ALS Association in 2018.

What is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over time, this disease leads to loss of muscle control, impacting a person’s ability to move, speak, eat and breathe. While the progression of ALS varies for each individual, it presents significant daily challenges for those living with the diagnosis and their families.

- Sponsors -

“At Ochsner, we believe every person living with ALS deserves not only exceptional medical care, but also a community of unwavering support,” said Ehtesham Khalid, MD, section head, neuromuscular medicine, Ochsner Health. “Our team is driven by compassion, innovation and a shared commitment to partner with our patients and families supporting them at every step of their journey.”

Over the past decade, the center has served more than 500 patients, extending its expert care to individuals from throughout the U.S. and U.S. territories including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Virginia, Michigan and Puerto Rico.

Ochsner Multidisciplinary Care

Today, the center continues to build on a strong foundation of innovation and patient advocacy.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

A dedicated team of 19 specialists, the largest group of experts treating ALS in the region, provides a full spectrum of comprehensive care, ensuring each patient’s needs are met.

The team includes neurologists, a physician assistant, a pulmonologist, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, a palliative care physician, a social worker, speech therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, a dietitian, a registered nurse coordinator, medical assistants and a respiratory therapist.

This collaborative model addresses every aspect of a patient’s well-being, offering personalized and attentive care.

- Sponsors -

Innovative Programs and Research

The center launched its Voice Banking Program in 2016 to help patients preserve their unique voices. In 2022, the center introduced the Video Banking Legacy Project, allowing patients to record meaningful messages and memories for loved ones.

The ALS Center actively contributes to advancing medical knowledge by participating in significate clinical research and serving as a site for clinical trials. Looking ahead, the center aims to enhance its support network and resources through partnerships with organizations such as Team Gleason and the ALS Association.

“Our dedication to delivering exceptional care, driving innovation and providing hope to patients and families affected by ALS remains at the forefront of everything we do,” said Dr. Khalid.

In 2026, Ochsner is set to open the new Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Institute, the only freestanding major neuroscience facility of its kind between Houston and Atlanta. The Institute will bring together nationally recognized neurosciences programs under one roof, including a multi-specialty early onset dementia clinic, expand patient education and caregiver support, and include a state-of-the art neurological rehabilitation center with an integrative therapies program for brain health.

A dedicated space within the Institute will house Team Gleason programs, providing hands-on demonstrations of adaptive technology, personalized equipment fittings, and onsite consultation for patients. Expanded initiatives will include a Team Gleason Assistive Technology Resource Center, offering education and training for patients, caregivers, and clinicians. Through continued collaboration, Team Gleason and Ochsner will work side by side to foster innovation, drive community engagement, and create an environment where every person living with ALS is equipped and supported to live life to the fullest.