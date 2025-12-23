Ochsner Accredited by Adult Congenital Heart Association

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Ochsner Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program announced that it has earned accreditation from the Adult Congenital Heart Association (ACHA), a nationwide organization focused on connecting patients, family members, and healthcare providers to form a community of support and a network of experts with knowledge of congenital heart disease (CHD).

About congenital heart disease

CHD is a structural heart condition or abnormality present at birth, rather than one acquired later in life. These defects can affect how blood flows through the heart and the rest of the body. CHD is the most common birth defect, occurring in approximately one in 100 births, and individuals with CHD are now living longer than ever before. In the United States, nearly 2 million adults are living with various types of congenital heart defects, which can range from simple to complex.

“This accreditation is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing exceptional, specialized care for adults living with CHD,” said Thomas Young, MD , co-director of the Ochsner Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program and chief of pediatric cardiology at Ochsner Health. “As the only CHD program accredited by ACHA in Louisiana, we are proud to offer a seamless, multidisciplinary approach that ensures the best possible outcomes for every patient.”

Ochsner Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program

Ochsner is home to the only program in Louisiana accredited by ACHA caring for adults with congenital heart conditions.

The program features an internationally renowned team with expertise in congenital heart disease, including advanced imaging specialists, interventional cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologists, and more.

Ochsner is a recognized referral center for complex congenital heart defect cases, with physicians holding additional board certification in adult congenital heart disease.

The team includes maternal-fetal medicine specialists experienced in caring for expectant mothers with congenital heart disease, ensuring comprehensive care.

“Advancements in the treatment of congenital heart disease have transformed the outlook for pediatric patients, allowing them to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives into adulthood,” said Ivory Crittendon, MD, co-director of the Ochsner Adult Congenital Heart Program. “Our mission is to ensure that individuals with CHD have access to the specialized care and resources they need to thrive at every stage of life, empowering them to embrace their futures with confidence and hope.”

Adult Congenital Heart Association Accreditation

Ochsner received accreditation by meeting ACHA’s criteria, which includes medical services and personnel requirements, and going through a rigorous accreditation process, both of which were developed over several years through a collaboration with doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, and adult CHD patients.

“There are now more adults than children in the U.S. with CHD,” said Mark Roeder, president and CEO of ACHA. “Accreditation will elevate the standard of care and have a positive impact on the futures of those living with this disease. Coordination of care is key, and this accreditation program will make care more streamlined for adult CHD patients, improving their quality of life.”

Ochsner is one of 58 ACHA adult CHD accredited programs throughout the United States.

For more information on the Ochsner Adult Congenital Heart Disease Program, visit www.ochsner.org/services/adult-congenital-heart-program/

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Louisiana, Mississippi and across the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. Ochsner is nationally recognized for inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through unmatched expertise, quality and digital connectivity. In 2024, Ochsner’s more than 40,000 dedicated team members and 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians cared for 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit www.ochsner.org .

