Oceans Healthcare Opens in Kenner

KENNER, La. – Oceans Healthcare announced the opening of Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Greater New Orleans – Kenner West. The campus, at 716 Village Road, is located in the facility that was previously operated as Perimeter Behavioral Hospital of New Orleans.

The addition of the Kenner West campus strengthens Oceans Healthcare’s behavioral health presence in southeast Louisiana and further expands the organization’s longstanding commitment to serving patients and families across the state.

The Kenner West campus will provide inpatient behavioral healthcare services for adults and older adults, along with outpatient behavioral health programming. Oceans Healthcare has begun implementing its clinical, operational and quality processes at the facility as part of its integration into the Oceans Healthcare network.

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“Oceans Healthcare has deep roots in Louisiana, and we have continued to invest in communities where there is a need for high-quality behavioral healthcare services,” said Stuart Archer, chief executive officer of Oceans Healthcare. “The New Orleans metropolitan area is an important region with significant behavioral health needs. The addition of this new campus allows us to expand access to care, support patients and families and strengthen the continuum of behavioral healthcare services available throughout the region.”

Oceans Healthcare continues to expand behavioral health access across Louisiana through hospital operations and strategic partnerships, including Louisiana Behavioral Health in Shreveport, a partnership with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, and recently announced plans for a 66-bed behavioral hospital in Lacombe serving the Northshore and Florida Parishes.

With the addition of the Kenner West campus, Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Greater New Orleans now operates five locations, bringing Oceans Healthcare’s Louisiana footprint to 21 locations.