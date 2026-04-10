NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners (OSMRPO) announced the official dedication ceremony for the newly installed Historical Markers honoring the rich history of the Oak Street corridor.

The event will take place on April 16 at 1 p.m. at the locations of the two new bronze signs: first, at the intersection of Oak Street & Carrollton Avenue near the streetcar line, followed by a second dedication at Oak, Eagle & Leake triangle intersection. The marker sites were chosen to maximize visibility for the travelers entering the 8000-8800 blocks of Oak Street from both Orleans and Jefferson Parish sides of the Historic District.

These markers recognize the significance these eight blocks of Oak Street hold in preserving the unique character of the community and New Orleans’ cultural heritage. Often called New Orleans last remaining “main street” the Oak Street Historic District features a mix of residents and more than 60 businesses in a pedestrian-friendly environment.

- Sponsors -

This project was made possible with the help of Tulane University Professor Richard Campanella and through a grant from the New Orleans Recreation and Culture Fund.

Event Detail:

• What: Dedication Ceremony of Oak Street Historic District markers

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

• When: Thursday, April 16, at 1 p.m.

• Where: Northwest corner of the Oak St. & Carrollton Ave. intersection by the streetcar stop on the neutral ground.

• Who: Members of the Oak street Merchants, Residents & Property Owners

- Sponsors -

The Ceremony will include a brief speaking program followed by the official dedication. Attendees are invited to enjoy light refreshments from local Oak Street businesses following the dedication.