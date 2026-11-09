Nurturing Roots Expands Education Support

NEW ORLEANS — With more than 50 families served, at least 143 educators engaged and more than $100,000 in financial and in-kind support, New Orleans nonprofit Nurturing Roots is expanding its efforts to improve student literacy, help parents navigate school systems and address the growing pressures facing educators. Founded by longtime educator Natasha Pittman, Nurturing Roots is building on an early investment from Camelback Ventures as it prepares to expand programming and strengthen school partnerships in 2027.

Pittman, a 2025 Camelback Ventures Fellow with 16 years of experience in education, founded Nurturing Roots to address challenges affecting students, families and educators, including barriers to academic success and factors that can contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline. The organization combines family advocacy, youth literacy and leadership programs, and educator support to help strengthen educational opportunities across New Orleans.

“Our greatest realization is that we cannot change educational outcomes without addressing the conditions affecting students, families, and educators,” said Pittman, founder and executive director of Nurturing Roots. “After 16 years in education, I can tell you that educators are tired. We’re tired of watching children struggle without adequate support while teachers are expected to meet increasingly complex needs with limited resources. But we’re doing something about it.”

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Photo provided by Nurturing Roots.

Early Investment in Nurturing Roots Supports Growth

The fellowship provided Nurturing Roots with its first financial backing and helped Pittman build connections to support the nonprofit’s development.

“Camelback Ventures was our first investor, contributing $40,000 through its fellowship. Beyond funding, Camelback continues to invest in our growth through collaborations, speaking opportunities, strategic connections, and ongoing support that amplifies our work,” said Pittman.

Additional support has come from Autodesk and other partners, contributing to the more than $100,000 in philanthropic, fellowship and in-kind support the organization has secured since its founding. Rather than immediately expanding services, Nurturing Roots spent its first year establishing the organizational foundation needed for long-term growth.

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“Our growth has been intentional. We spent our first year strengthening our organizational foundation before expanding direct programming. Since then, we’ve developed stronger community partnerships, expanded our reach, and equipped families to become more informed and active partners in their children’s education,” said Pittman.

Photo provided by Nurturing Roots.

Nurturing Roots Programs Show Measurable Results

Nurturing Roots supports families, students and educators through programs focused on family engagement, youth literacy and leadership development, and professional development for teachers. Its Parent Partnership for Learning program helps parents navigate school systems, advocate for their children and participate in educational decisions. According to the organization, the program reported a 73% increase in parental involvement, while 100% of surveyed participants gained a clearer understanding of the school-to-prison pipeline.

Youth programs focus on strengthening literacy, critical thinking and leadership skills, with students in a literacy program demonstrating more than 7% growth in literacy performance and broader youth programming showing an 87% increase in student engagement. The organization also supports educators through professional development focused on restorative practices and improving family engagement.

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“These outcomes reinforce a simple truth: when families are informed, students receive intentional support, and educators have the resources they need, meaningful progress is possible,” said Pittman.

Nurturing Roots tracks its results through pre- and post-program surveys, literacy assessments and ongoing progress monitoring.

Beyond its ongoing programs, the organization has expanded community outreach through events including Freedom’s Promise, a Juneteenth screening and panel discussion; Art Advocacy Night; AI & Us: Families Exploring AI; and family wellness activities.

Its partnerships have included work with Loyola University New Orleans through service-learning opportunities and collaborations with behavioral-health professionals, including B3 Health, to assist families navigating emotional well-being and behavioral challenges.

Photo provided by Nurturing Roots.

Educator Well-Being Becomes a Priority

Looking ahead to 2027, Nurturing Roots plans to strengthen its parent and youth programs, establish sustainable partnerships with schools and expand its focus on educator well-being and equitable access to educational resources. They also intend to use research, community engagement and advocacy to identify practical responses to teacher burnout, student behavioral needs and gaps in school support.

“In 2027, we’re deepening our focus on educator well-being because students cannot thrive when the adults supporting them are overwhelmed and under-resourced,” said Pittman. “We’re educating families about today’s classrooms, helping parents recognize their responsibilities and power, creating literacy experiences that develop young people’s voices, and identifying policies and practices that need to change.”

The organization’s goals include improving family-school relationships, producing measurable literacy gains, providing stronger support for educators and developing recommendations for improving school environments.

“Our goal isn’t simply to expand programs. It’s to change the conditions under which children learn and educators teach,” said Pittman.

Photo provided by Nurturing Roots.

Building Long-Term Financial Sustainability

Nurturing Roots currently operates through philanthropic contributions, individual donations, fellowships and community partnerships. As the organization expands, Pittman is also looking for ways to develop more sustainable sources of revenue.

In 2027, the nonprofit plans to build earned revenue through educator professional development, instructional coaching and family engagement services. These offerings would allow Nurturing Roots to generate income while providing additional support to schools and families.

“Our goal is not simply to survive from grant to grant. It’s to establish Nurturing Roots as a lasting resource for families, educators, and schools across New Orleans,” said Pittman.

She also emphasized the need for continued investment in smaller organizations working directly with communities.

“Addressing systemic educational challenges requires sustained investment, particularly in smaller organizations working directly with communities. Those closest to the challenges must have the resources to develop lasting solutions,” said Pittman.

For Pittman, the organization’s next phase is about translating its experience working with families and educators into broader changes in how schools support students.

“The solutions aren’t a mystery. What’s missing is the collective will, accountability, and investment to put them into practice,” said Pittman. “If we’re serious about changing the trajectory of children at risk of falling through the cracks, we must change the conditions contributing to their struggles.”