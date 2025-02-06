Nurses at University Medical Center in New Orleans Stage Two-Day Strike

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Nurses at University Medical Center (UMC) in New Orleans commenced a two-day strike on Feb. 5 advocating for improved staffing levels and workplace safety measures. This action marks the second strike by UMC nurses as they continue negotiations for their inaugural union contract with LCMC Health, the hospital’s managing entity.

The strike, organized by the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU), began at 7 a.m. on Feb. 5 and is scheduled to conclude at 7 a.m. on Feb. 7. The union, which represents more than 600 nurses at UMC, has expressed concerns over what they describe as management’s “union-busting stall tactics” that have impeded progress in contract discussions. They also highlight issues related to preparedness and staffing during recent mass casualty events in New Orleans, emphasizing the need for contract provisions to enhance emergency response and patient care.

In anticipation of the strike, UMC management announced a three-day lockout of the striking nurses, extending through Super Bowl weekend. This decision means that staff nurses will be unable to work their usual shifts during this period. The hospital has assured the public that patient care will remain uninterrupted, having arranged for temporary nursing staff to maintain operations.

This latest strike follows a previous one-day walkout by UMC nurses on October 25, 2024, which was also driven by concerns over patient safety and staffing shortages. The nurses’ union has been in contract negotiations with LCMC Health since March 2024, seeking agreements on workplace safety, staffing ratios, compensation, and benefits.

UMC, recognized as the only Level 1 trauma center in southern Louisiana, serves 11 parishes. The ongoing labor disputes occur as New Orleans prepares to host the 2025 Super Bowl, bringing an influx of visitors to the city.

As the strike continues, both the nurses’ union and hospital management have expressed a commitment to resuming negotiations in hopes of reaching a resolution that addresses the concerns of the nursing staff while ensuring the continued delivery of quality patient care.