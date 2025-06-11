Nurse Practitioner Joins Northshore Internal Medicine Associates

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – Nurse Practitioner Darryl Miles, Jr., APRN, FNP-C, has joined Northshore Internal Medicine Associatesin Hammond, a clinic of North Oaks Health System.

Miles began his professional career in the North Oaks Medical Center Emergency Department as a nurse technician and registered nurse, then as a nurse practitioner providing specialized triage and emergency care.

“I was born and raised in Hammond, so North Oaks has always been a part of my community,” Miles shares. “I have experienced firsthand its commitment to delivering high-quality care, and I feel deeply connected to serving the community that raised me.”

- Sponsors -

“After working in the fast-paced environment of the Emergency Department, I was ready for a setting where I could spend more time focusing on continuity of care, prevention and patient education,” Miles notes. “Internal medicine allows me to be more involved in the ongoing health and well-being of my patients.”

Working with the Internal Medicine team at North Oaks, Miles will be available for yearly checkups, diagnosing illnesses and treating chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“My approach to patient care is grounded in empathy, communication and evidence-based practice,” Miles explains. “I prioritize building trust with patients and empowering them to take an active role in their care.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Miles earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. He is certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. Professionally, Miles belongs to the Louisiana Association of Nurse Practitioners, Emergency Nurses Association and Kappa Sigma Fraternity Alumni.

Nurse practitioners are nationally certified, state-licensed medical professionals who can practice independently, working in close collaboration with their supervising physician.

Other Northshore Internal Medicine Associates providers include geriatrician Abir Abdo, MD, internists Charles R. Ducombs, MD, William G. Plunkett, MD, and Susan Zacharia, MD; and fellow nurse practitioners Michelle Civello, APRN, FNP-BC, and Courtney Viola Reid, APRN, FNP-C.

- Sponsors -

Miles is now accepting new patients, ages 16 and up. To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-APPT [2778]. Northshore Internal Medicine Associates is located in the North Oaks Clinic Building at 15813 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Suite 300, in Hammond. Clinic hours of operation are from 8 am to 5 pm weekdays.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s largest and most progressive community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For

65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch. Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.