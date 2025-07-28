Nurse Practitioner Joins North Oaks Primary Care

HAMMOND, La. – (press release) Nurse Practitioner Jenna Anzalone Morgan, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has joined the team of providers at North Oaks Primary Care in Hammond, a clinic of North Oaks Health System. She is now accepting new patients, ages 12 and up.

Anzalone Morgan began her professional career in the Emergency Department at North Oaks Medical Center, where she worked for five years as a registered nurse providing specialized triage and emergency nursing care to critically ill patients.

“North Oaks has always felt like home to me—a place where I’ve found purpose, support and a deep connection to the community I serve,” Anzalone Morgan states. “Over the years, providing hands-on care deepened my passion for nursing and inspired me to pursue a career as a family nurse practitioner.”



“I was drawn to family practice because it allows me to care for individuals at every stage of life and form meaningful, ongoing relationships with patients,” she continues. “My approach to patient care focuses on creating an open, honest space where patients feel comfortable discussing their overall health, understanding how I can support them as their provider and collaborating with them to achieve positive health outcomes.”

Anzalone Morgan specializes in comprehensive care for families, from preventive screenings and annual checkups to treating illnesses and managing chronic health conditions.

“Several years of emergency nursing prepared me for recognizing the level of care a patient may need,” Anzalone Morgan shares. “As a primary care provider, I am most passionate about providing acute care for minor injuries and illnesses, chronic disease management and preventative care.”

Anzalone Morgan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Nurse practitioners are nationally certified, state-licensed medical professionals who can practice independently, working in close collaboration with their supervising physician.

To schedule an appointment, call (985) 230-APPT [2778].

Other primary care providers at this location include Drs. Gayle H. Beyl and Herbert G. Robinson III; and fellow nurse practitioners Jennifer Dubuc, APRN, FNP, Kelsey St. Arnaud, FNP-C, Polly Burrall, APRN, FNP, and Shay Morgan, APRN, FNP-C.

North Oaks Primary Care in Hammond is located in Suite 201 of the North Oaks Clinic Building at 15813 Paul Vega, MD, Drive on the North Oaks Medical Center campus. Clinic hours of operation are 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s most progressive, independent community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For 65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch.

Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.