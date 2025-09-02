Nungesser to Keynote NOPJF 30th Anniversary Luncheon

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) has announced that Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will serve as the Keynote speaker at the 2025 Stake Out for Justice Luncheon, to be held on Sept. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sheraton – New Orleans Hotel.

Additionally, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick will provide updates on the crime reduction strategies that have led to historic decreases, and Louisiana State Police Colonel Robert Hodges will discuss the impact of LSP in New Orleans a full year after establishing Troop NOLA.

Tables and individual seats for the 2025 Stake Out for Justice are available for purchase through NOPJF here: https://nopjf.org/events/soj/. Proceeds from the event will support NOPJF’s core initiatives, which include promoting public safety through law enforcement training, technology, and tactics. The lives saved, cases closed, and convictions achieved will be celebrated with an awards ceremony for first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in the last year. Attendees will also have the opportunity to share a table with, and are encouraged to engage with, a first responder.

This year’s luncheon marks “30 Years of Valor,” and arrives at a pivotal moment for public safety in New Orleans, as the city continues to respond to the tragic events of January 1, 2025, and confronts new challenges in law enforcement and community trust. Lt. Governor Nungesser’s longtime advocacy for Louisiana’s communities — particularly his leadership in the face of natural disasters, economic recovery, and cultural preservation — resonates deeply with the NOPJF’s ongoing efforts to rebuild public safety infrastructure and civic confidence in the wake of the New Year’s Day terror attack.

“We are honored to welcome Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser as this year’s Keynote speaker,” said Melanie Talia, President and CEO of NOPJF. “His unwavering commitment to public service and his deep understanding of the unique character of our city and state make him an ideal voice to speak to this moment. We are grateful for his partnership as we work to ensure that New Orleans is not only safer, but stronger and more resilient.”

Each year, the Stake Out for Justice Luncheon brings together civic leaders, business professionals, elected officials, and members of the law enforcement and justice communities to highlight the NOPJF’s mission: promoting excellence in policing, accountability in the criminal justice system, and constructive engagement between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the NOPJF, the event will be chaired by Ben Dupuy, Gordon H. Kolb, Jr., and Zach Kupperman. The 2025 Stake Out for Justice Luncheon will also spotlight the Foundation’s recent public safety efforts, including a groundbreaking partnership with global advisory firm Teneo and former NYPD Commissioner William J. Bratton. Together, they conducted a comprehensive safety assessment following the New Year’s Day tragedy on Bourbon Street—a devastating attack that took 14 lives and left a lasting scar on the city.

“Lt. Governor Nungesser understands that safety is the cornerstone of prosperity,” Talia added. “We look forward to hearing his perspective as we continue this essential conversation about justice, preparedness, and the future of our city.”

To learn more about how NOPJF initiatives promote public safety through law enforcement support or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.NOPJF.org.

About Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is an outspoken voice for all of Louisiana and is the 54th Lieutenant Governor. Since taking office in 2016, he and his team have guided the state to record-breaking tourism numbers of 53 million visitors prior to the pandemic, cut wasteful spending, and revitalized the State Park system of which several are self-sustaining and profitable.

Under his leadership, the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism has worked non-stop to revive Louisiana’s 4th largest industry – the hospitality industry – welcoming tens of millions of visitors annually to enjoy Louisiana’s variety of cultural experiences, history, music, celebrations, and culinary excellence.

In October 2023, Lt. Governor Nungesser was re-elected to a third term and, for the second time, with more votes than any other elected official. He is the longest serving Republican Lieutenant Governor in Louisiana’s history. He truly is a Lieutenant Governor for ALL of Louisiana.

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF)

The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation (NOPJF) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to making New Orleans a safer place in which to live, work, and visit. The Foundation accomplishes this by promoting excellence in policing, efficiency in criminal justice, and positive community engagement. The NOPJF was founded in 1995 by concerned citizens who believed the NOPD needed additional resources to effectively police the city. For more information, please visit www.nopjf.org.