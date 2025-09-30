Nungesser Calls for Apologies, Stronger U.S.-Canada Ties

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has returned from a trip to Canada urging stronger relations between the two countries and criticizing both President Trump and the U.S. ambassador for comments that he said alienated Canadian travelers.

Appearing on Global News, Nungesser was introduced by anchor Ben Mulroney, who said that Louisiana is the latest state trying to bring back tourism. “We love Canada,” said Nungesser. “We welcome them back to Louisiana.”

With stops in Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City, Nungesser met with a range of groups including travel industry representatives and community leaders.

Criticism of U.S. Leadership

In his remarks, Nungesser directly criticized political leaders, including his own party. “It’s very difficult being a Republican my whole life and having to stand up and say the truth because not many people do,” he said. “People are scared to speak out and that is unfortunate.”

He called on President Trump to apologize to Canada. “I like people to tell me when I make a mistake or do something wrong,” said Nungesser. “I’m a big boy – I can apologize, fix it and move forward. We need more people to speak out when they disagree.”

Ambassador Hoekstra stirred controversy by responding to Canadian backlash over President Trump’s “51st state” remarks. When asked about Canadian reactions, he reportedly told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, “It’s over. Move on … If the Canadians want to keep talking about it, that’s their business. I’m not talking about it. Donald Trump is not talking about it.”

In response, Nungesser told Global News, “The ambassador needs to apologize for those comments. For him to be offended offends me. That was the wrong message. It’s disheartening.”

Personal and Historic Ties

The lieutenant governor emphasized his personal connection to Canada and the long-standing relationship between the two nations. “We wanted to let them know that, in spite of what our President has said and done, that we love Canadians,” said Nungesser.

Nungesser recalled Canadian gestures of support during the 2010 BP oil spill. “I was right at the front of the BP oil spill. The Canadian children sent letters and a box of pennies to save the pelicans,” he said.

“We’ve been great friends for so long. It breaks my heart and embarrasses me what our President said about the ‘51st state,’” Nungesser said. “I just wanted to let them know not everyone in America feels that way. As a matter of fact, I’d say that a great many of us have the same feelings as I do about those comments.”

Nungesser Calls for Apologies, Stronger U.S.-Canada Ties. Downtown Montreal, Quebec, Canada - Getty image.

Reaction in Canada

According to Nungesser, Canadian travel agents told him Canadian tourists enjoy visiting Louisiana but are reluctant to return as long as political tensions remain unresolved. Many said they would hold off until President Trump either issues an apology or leaves office. “With regards to the odds of him apologizing, I don’t think he does that very often,” Nungesser said. “I don’t blame the Canadian people,” he added. “I’d be mad, too.”

Despite the political tension, Nungesser said he was warmly received during his trip. “Just like we treat you in Louisiana, they treat you like family, and that’s why I love the Canadian people. They’re welcoming, warm and polite.”

He invoked the words of former President Ronald Reagan, saying, “Ronald Reagan, my favorite President, always said that Canadians are our best friends and you should treat them just like you treat your next-door neighbor.”

Economic and Political Stakes

Nungesser noted that Canada remains Louisiana’s largest international tourism market. “We haven’t felt the full effect of this boycott yet,” he said. He argued that political leaders should make amends now to prevent longer-term damage.

“You should be able to disagree with the President respectfully and let him know what you feel without being punished or threatened,” said Nungesser. “That’s something we really need to fix in this country.”

Nungesser said he supports open primaries to reduce partisan pressure. “If you cross the line or speak out, you get primaried out by the far-right candidate,” he said, adding that the problem exists on both sides of the aisle. “If you have open primaries you can come to the middle and agree. This is the same reason we’re facing a country-wide shut down by not being able to pass a bipartisan bill to fund the government.”

“If you’re going to be in public service you have to be in public service and not worry about the political outcry,” said Nungesser. “I’m always going to speak what I believe to be the right thing in my heart.”

Crime and Public Safety

The lieutenant governor also addressed Louisiana’s public safety situation. He noted that violent crime rates are down and praised Governor Jeff Landry’s move to deploy state police in New Orleans. “The Governor put the state police in the French Quarter of New Orleans and has done a great job making it safe,” said Nungesser. “It has been a remarkable turnaround in crime. If the President wants to make the city safer, send some more money for local and state police. That’s a long-term solution to crime.”

He cautioned that deploying the National Guard would not resolve underlying issues. “Sending the National Guard down for a short period of time is not going to fix the overall problem,” he said.