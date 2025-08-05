Nunez to Acquire $1M LNG Unit

CHALMETTE, La. (press release) – Nunez Community College has announced that it will procure a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) hands-on training unit—valued at nearly $1 million—to expand the Process Technology (PTEC) program at its Chalmette campus with LNG-specific, industry-aligned instruction.

With U.S. Department of Labor authorization now in place, the acquisition is moving forward under the Strengthening Community Colleges Round 4 (SCC4) grant awarded to the Greater New Orleans Infrastructure Partnership (GNOIP), a consortium that includes Nunez, Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, and River Parishes Community College. The GNOIP aims to modernize equipment and curricula in advanced manufacturing, transportation, construction, maritime logistics, and energy.

“This investment puts world-class LNG technology within reach of our students and faculty,” said Dr. Tina Tinney, Chancellor of Nunez Community College. “The new trainer will allow us to simulate the full LNG production environment so graduates are work-ready on day one for high-demand operator roles across Louisiana’s growing LNG industry.”

The LNG hands-on training (HOT) unit will enable PTEC students to practice critical competencies in a controlled, real-equipment setting by allowing learners to gain practical experience with refrigeration, compression, vaporization and liquefaction processes. By providing a safe and controlled environment for hands-on learning, the HOT unit helps prepare students for careers in the LNG industry and enhances the skills of existing operators, ensuring they are equipped to work safely and efficiently in this critical sector.

These capabilities will be embedded across PTEC coursework, giving students the hands-on experience employers require. Nunez has collaborated closely with LNG operators such as Venture Global to align curriculum and lab experiences with current plant operations.

Kyle Steib, Program Chair for Process Technology (PTEC) at Nunez, said, “This trainer elevates our labs from simulation to operations-grade training and shortens the time from classroom to control room.”

Reggie Poché, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Education, Training, and Student Success, added, “This acquisition is a direct outcome of the SCC4 grant and our GNOIP collaboration. It modernizes our labs, scales cohort capacity, and connects students to stackable credentials and work-based learning aligned to employer needs. Most importantly, it keeps opportunity local—preparing residents for good-paying LNG careers right here in Louisiana.”

The LNG sector is rapidly expanding nationwide and along the Gulf Coast, and Louisiana’s industrial employers have identified skilled process operators as a critical workforce need. The new unit strengthens Nunez’s ability to deliver a reliable, local talent pipeline for LNG facilities and related energy infrastructure projects while supporting regional economic growth.

The fall semester is right around the corner at Nunez. Students can apply at Nunez.edu to enroll in the PTEC program before classes begin Aug. 19. For students who require assistance, the Student Success Team can be contacted at //Nunez.edu/Advising.

