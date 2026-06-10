Nunez Students Earn Record 400 College Credentials

NEW ORLEANS – Nunez Community College in Chalmette recently awarded 400 college credentials to Dual Enrolled students from area high schools. The awards set a new record for the number of Dual Enrollment credentials earned in a year, joining Nunez’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony, which also set a record this year for the number of credentials awarded.

The Dual Enrollment Awards Ceremony took place May 7 in the Nunez Auditorium, giving students the chance to be recognized on a college stage before receiving their high school diplomas days later. More than 280 students from 14 area high schools, along with home-schooled students, earned a college credential, with many students earning multiple credentials.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of Dual Enrollment is helping students see a clear pathway from the classroom to a career. The success of these students is made possible through the strong partnerships between Nunez and our high school partners, who share our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for students,” said Samantha DaLuz, Nunez Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships.

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“Together, we are helping students earn valuable credentials, explore career options, and gain skills that are valued by employers. Many of these students are graduating high school with the ability to enter the workforce immediately, while others are continuing their education with a significant head start. Regardless of the path they choose, they are leaving high school with a stronger foundation for future success while helping to build the skilled workforce our communities will depend on for years to come.”

Twenty-three associate degrees, which typically require two years of college study to complete, were awarded to Dual Enrolled students, along with 11 technical diplomas, 9 certificates of general studies, 147 certificates of technical studies and 210 career and technical certificates.

Nunez Workforce Training Partnerships Expand

Two recently established programs were celebrated during the ceremony, including a partnership with the Office of Juvenile Justice, designed to give local youth a second chance for meaningful employment, and the Environmental Services Technician workforce training program, designed to prepare individuals with exceptionalities for vital careers in sanitation, infection control, and environmental health services.

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David Swindle, ISSA Director of Education, flew in to speak during the ceremony, citing his pride in the success of the Environmental Services Technician program and previewing plans to model the program across the country.

Student Achievement Recognized

The Soaring Pelican Award, honoring a determined student who truly goes above and beyond—someone who fully embraces the Nunez community, makes a positive impact, and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to success, was presented to Charlotte Hollier of Chalmette High School by her professor, Jacqueline Richard, Coastal Studies & GIS Technology Program Chair and Associate Professor of Geology.