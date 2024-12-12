Nunez Student Completes Exclusive NASA Aerospace Scholars Program

For more information on NCAS visit go.nasa.gov/nas . For details about Team 9456 and robotics teams for younger students at Nunez, email Rexford at jrexford@nunez.edu .

“Michael is a go-getter. When he commits to something, he gives it his all,” she said.

Nunez STEAM Director Dr. Julie Rexford, who oversees Nunez’s robotics program and SkillsUSA program, said Keen has proven himself exceptional with every new endeavor.

High school students also have an opportunity to follow in Keen’s footsteps by signing up to participate on Team 9456 and taking part in the 360-degree experience of robotics competition, from building and maintaining the robot, to publicizing and branding the team, to competing at events around the state and region.

“I’m grateful for everything that I learned through NCAS and the opportunities that this experience offers,” said Keen. “This is something that I want other Nunez students to know about, because this kind of experience can potentially lead to employment through internships.”

Having completed Missions 1 and 2 for NCAS, complete with a certificate recognizing his accomplishments, Keen is now eligible to apply for Mission 3 in the summer of 2025, along with exclusive internships available only to NCAS alums.

Keen added another accolade to his growing resume in April when he earned a Gold Medal in the Principles of Engineering Category at the Louisiana SkillsUSA competition. Keen’s presentation demonstrated how an alternator generates electricity for an automobile, as well as explaining the various forms of electrical current.

The robot built by Keen and Team 9456 is a six-wheeled machine with a rectangular base approximately two feet long and three feet wide, with a sloped apparatus rising three feet from the base to designed to shoot plastic hoops. At Bayou Regionals, Team 9456 scored points by guiding the robot via remote control through a course laid out on the floor, then scored additional points by shooting the hoops into a raised target.

Nunez’s Team 9456 was tasked with fabricating and assembling a robot from the ground up to the specifications of the FIRST Robotics Bayou Regionals competition, which took place April 4-6 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. In a field of 51 teams, including teams from California, Florida, Mexico, Turkey, Canada and Poland, Team 9456 finished 32nd in its inaugural competition against teams as large as 20 members and with 20 years of competition experience.

Keen was uniquely qualified for his role as a hardware specialist on his Mission 2 team thanks to his time spent with Nunez’s competitive robotics Team 9456, first as team captain and, after graduating high school, as team advisor.

NASA’s Community College Aerospace Scholars program (NCAS) is a competitive admission program that introduces students to NASA’s research and operations methods via mock missions completed online. Participants work on individual projects and team missions. Mission 1 familiarized Keen with NASA’s history, mission and goals through independent work and weekly meetings with subject matter experts. Mission 2 assigned him to a team of 12 participants, each with a specialized role, tasked with designing a remote-controlled rover, as well as a mission for the rover to complete.

The Aerospace Manufacturing Technology major from Slidell recently completed Missions 1 and 2 of NASA’s invitation-only Community College Aerospace Scholars program during the summer and fall of 2024. Keen’s application for the exclusive program included nine hours of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) coursework that he completed as a high schooler enrolled in Dual Enrollment courses at Nunez.

